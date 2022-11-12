Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Kirtland renders Dalton's offense pointless
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Kirtland stopped Dalton to the tune of a 33-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Kirtland moved in front of Dalton 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jefferson ends the party for Canton South
Jefferson collected a solid win over Canton South in a 49-35 verdict during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-7 lead over Canton South.
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
27 First News
WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past Baldwin-Wallace for OAC title
Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team playoff bracket is released, with first round games being played November 19. WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past …. Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team...
richlandsource.com
Cleveland St. Ignatius blanks New Albany in shutout performance
Defense dominated as Cleveland St. Ignatius pitched a 2-0 shutout of New Albany on November 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on November 5, New Albany squared off with Powell Olentangy Liberty in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Coldwater in fine defensive showing
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mentor Lake Catholic followed in snuffing Coldwater's offense 3-0 at Mentor Lake Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on November 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Independence and Coldwater took on Sherwood Fairview...
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat
It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
richlandsource.com
Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business
It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes
Millersburg West Holmes couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 40-35 to Van Wert for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersburg West Holmes through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake handles stress test to best Westerville South
Uniontown Lake poked just enough holes in Westerville South's defense to garner a taut, 16-7 victory in Ohio high school football on November 11. An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
richlandsource.com
Danville grinds out close victory over Lucas
Danville derailed Lucas' hopes after a 27-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
cleveland19.com
St. Ignatius Head Football Coach Chuck Kyle to retire after playoff loss to St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The era of legendary St. Ignatius High School football coach Chuck Kyle is over after the Wildcats’ 28-7 loss to St. Edward on Friday night. Kyle finished his St. Ignatius career with a final record of 377-108-1 after the Nov. 11 loss, the final game of his career.
OHSAA football regional semifinals live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 13 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the OHSAA regional semifinals. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the...
thecomeback.com
Insane Hail Mary wins D3 conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders are one of the most decorated college football programs in the country. They had won 13 Division 3 national championships and 32 conference championships prior to Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets. The Purple Raiders won the game to clinch the...
richlandsource.com
Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut
Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
richlandsource.com
Perry dances past Sugarcreek Garaway
Perry tipped and eventually toppled Sugarcreek Garaway 27-17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High on November 11 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Perry and Sugarcreek Garaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
cleveland19.com
Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
