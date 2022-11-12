ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

richlandsource.com

Stop sign: Kirtland renders Dalton's offense pointless

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Kirtland stopped Dalton to the tune of a 33-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Kirtland moved in front of Dalton 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Jefferson ends the party for Canton South

Jefferson collected a solid win over Canton South in a 49-35 verdict during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-7 lead over Canton South.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Coldwater in fine defensive showing

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mentor Lake Catholic followed in snuffing Coldwater's offense 3-0 at Mentor Lake Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on November 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Independence and Coldwater took on Sherwood Fairview...
COLDWATER, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat

It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Harrod Allen East gives New Madison Tri-Village the business

It would have taken a herculean effort for New Madison Tri-Village to claim this one, and Harrod Allen East wouldn't allow that in a 37-7 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. In recent action on November 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Cincinnati Country...
NEW MADISON, OH
thecomeback.com

Insane Hail Mary wins D3 conference championship

The Mount Union Purple Raiders are one of the most decorated college football programs in the country. They had won 13 Division 3 national championships and 32 conference championships prior to Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets. The Purple Raiders won the game to clinch the...
ALLIANCE, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut

Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Perry dances past Sugarcreek Garaway

Perry tipped and eventually toppled Sugarcreek Garaway 27-17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High on November 11 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Perry and Sugarcreek Garaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
PERRY, OH
cleveland19.com

Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
CLEVELAND, OH

