Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions' game vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field (1 p.m., Fox):. The Lions got a much-needed morale boost with their win over the Packers last week, and they’re counting on that momentum to springboard them to their first road victory under Campbell on Sunday. Stopping Justin Fields and the Bears’ rushing attack won’t be easy. Chicago’s running game is sneaky and versatile and exceptionally hard to defend. But the Bears do not do much else well on either side of the ball. This could be a get-well game for a Lions offense that has averaged 12 points per game over the past month. If Goff avoids turnovers and the Lions are halfway competent defensively, they should win. The pick: Lions 31, Bears 24.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO