Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And Thoughts On The Safe-T ActJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Tom Brady's Bucs Win vs. Seahawks Pushes Falcons Back in NFC South Standings
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Grading Bears' offense, defense in brutal loss vs. Lions
CHICAGO — Through 45 minutes Sunday, the Bears appeared to be coasting to a much-needed win over the Detroit Lions. But all hell broke loose in the fourth quarter as the Lions erased a 14-point deficit to knock off the Bears 31-30 at Soldier Field. Quarterback Justin Fields authored...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Chiefs overtake sliding Bills atop AFC; Vikings, Dolphins, Bucs make big gains for Week 11
Week 10 in the NFL gave us some shakeup that Week 9 didn't provide. That sets up an interesting new pecking order for the league's best and worst teams going into Week 11. Although the No. 1 Eagles are safe for now with no losses yet, there is plenty of change behind them. The Chiefs are the clear new team to beat in the AFC. Dormant NFC powerhouses such as the 49ers and Buccaneers are starting to flex. There's even a lot of shuffling between the many three-win teams.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game predictions: Can they slow Justin Fields, win on road?
Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions' game vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field (1 p.m., Fox):. The Lions got a much-needed morale boost with their win over the Packers last week, and they’re counting on that momentum to springboard them to their first road victory under Campbell on Sunday. Stopping Justin Fields and the Bears’ rushing attack won’t be easy. Chicago’s running game is sneaky and versatile and exceptionally hard to defend. But the Bears do not do much else well on either side of the ball. This could be a get-well game for a Lions offense that has averaged 12 points per game over the past month. If Goff avoids turnovers and the Lions are halfway competent defensively, they should win. The pick: Lions 31, Bears 24.
Bears make NFL history by rushing for 225 yards in 5 straight games
The Bears made history Sunday by surpassing the 225-yard rushing mark for the fifth consecutive game. They were led by quarterback Justin Fields’$2 147 rushing yards.
How the Bucs Biohacked Their Way to Victory in Germany
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Germany this Sunday, thanks to 258 yards from Tom Brady and a defensive effort that proved just enough to hold off Seattle’s second-half surge. The win put the Bucs one game atop their weak division, and improved Brady’s international record...
Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders
Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
NBC Sports
NFL Playoff Picture: Where Patriots stand in ultra-competitive AFC East
The New England Patriots are on a bye in Week 10 of the NFL season, and yet their chances of winning the AFC East actually improved. That's because the Buffalo Bills lost 33-30 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings in the most exciting game of the year so far. The Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit on the road to improve to 8-1.
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the Chicago Bears in a Sunday afternoon NFC North NFL matchup at Soldier Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Lions-Bears prediction and pick, laid out below. Detroit has gone...
Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total
The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Commanders are a...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total
The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Eagles are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Eagles are -450 on the moneyline in the game. The Colts are +360. The over/under for the game is set at...
Texans vs. Giants Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. The Texans and Giants will be on the field together on Sunday but in football terms, they're in very different places. The Texans are struggling under first-year head coach Lovie Smith, especially on defense.
NFL playoff picture Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs the teams to beat?
We are almost 10 full weeks into the NFL season and two teams appear to be the ones to beat entering NFL Week 11. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC, at 8-0, heading into their Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders to conclude NFL Week 10. ...
Giants down to 4.5-point home favorites vs. Texans
The New York Giants (6-2) are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans (1-6-1) for their Week 10 meeting at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, per the Tipico Sportsbook app. That is down a full two points from the open of -6.5 earlier in the week. The over/under opened at a...
