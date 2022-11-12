Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Anthony Davis appears to call out Russell Westbrook after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t find a way to win games lately, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, 120-114. At one point in the second quarter, the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, had a double-digit lead, but several mental mistakes by Russell Westbrook just before halftime cut their advantage to just four.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 11.13.22
The Chicago Bulls (6-7) return to action this evening at the United Center to meet the Denver Nuggets (8-4) in the first of two games this season. The series will conclude down the road in the Mile High City on March 8th. The Bulls swept Denver last year for the...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head. Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.
NBA
Trail Blazers Enter Homestand With 9-4 Record - Here's What You Need to Know
After an excellent 4-2 road trip - featuring wins against 2022 NBA Playoff Number 1 seeds Miami and Phoenix - Portland returns to Moda Center for a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday night. Here's just a little taste of what to expect at Moda Center for your Western Conference-leading Trail Blazers this week.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Should you panic over these slow starts?
All teams have played at least 10 games this season, so we’re starting to get a feel for how rosters and rotations are taking shape. In terms of fantasy basketball, some big names are off to slow starts. Let’s examine five of them and discuss whether or not it’s time to panic regarding their outlook for the rest of the season.
NBA
Cade Cunningham to miss 4 games with left shin soreness
Detroit’s Cade Cunningham will miss Saturday’s game against Boston, as well as at least the next three games, the team announced Saturday. Cunningham is dealing with left shin soreness, and will be re-evaluated in one week, according to the team. “We’re being cautious,” Dwane Casey said during his...
ESPN
Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win
BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
NBA
Joel Embiid delivers unprecedented performance in win vs. Jazz
Joel Embiid has officially demolished all reasonable expectations. The seventh-year veteran managed to top 101 points … in less than 24 hours, following up a 42-point performance on Saturday with a career-best 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block showing on Sunday. Leading the Sixers to a 105-98 victory, Embiid shot 19-for-28...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 106
Pelicans (7-6), Rockets (2-11) From an 18-point first-half lead, to an eight-point fourth quarter deficit, to back in front in clutch time, Saturday’s New Orleans game vs. Houston featured more than its share of ups and downs, twists and turns. Behind big sparks from reserves Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr., the Pelicans finally staved off the upset-minded Rockets down the stretch, posting what turned out to be a memorable home victory.
NBA
Roundball Roundup: How Will Hardy got the Jazz to buy in
The Jazz’s style takes after their head coach - Will Hardy. The former Gregg Popovich assistant has established a culture that knows what it needs to do to win. JP explained what’s behind the coach’s success this season. “We have to be a very hard playing, aggressive,...
Celtics Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Pistons
The Boston Celtics are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103
On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
NBA
Too much Tatum as Cade-less Pistons see Celtics pull away late
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 117-108 loss to the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. TOO MUCH TATUM – The Pistons don’t have a huge margin for error in normal circumstances given the extreme youth of their roster and so many key players – and that margin shrinks further without Cade Cunningham. Cunningham not only missed his second straight game with left shin soreness in Saturday’s loss, the Pistons announced before the game he’d miss at least the next three games and be re-evaluated in a week. When the Pistons allowed a 10-2 Celtics run late in the third quarter to fall behind by seven points – not something that would otherwise put a team in peril – it put the onus on a reconfigured bench unit to try to keep the Pistons in the game. By the time Dwane Casey got Bojan Bogdanovic (28 points) and Killian Hayes, starting for Cunningham, back in the game with 7:18 to play, the Pistons trailed by 11 points. The Celtics were also at less than full strength with absences from Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon. But they had Jayson Tatum, who is having an MVP-worthy early season, and Tatum looked every bit a worthy candidate with 43 points and 10 rebounds, hitting 7 of 15 threes.
Yardbarker
Keys to the Chicago Bulls home game vs. Denver Nuggets
The Chicago Bulls (6-7) host the Denver Nuggets (8-4) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 115-111 home loss against the Pelicans on Wednesday, despite 33 points from DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls will be without Coby White (left quadriceps contusion) as they look to avoid a second straight loss. Denver...
NBA
NBA Jersey Day returns for its third year on Dec. 14
In 1998, after being selected as the ninth pick in the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki held up his very first blue and white No. 41 jersey as his monumental career began. In 2022, fans around the world witnessed Nowitzki’s same number ascend to the rafters of the American Airlines Center in Dallas after a 21-season career.
Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
NBA
Joel Embiid Drops Career High 59 as 76ers Beat Jazz Sunday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers were led by Joel Embiid to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, marking the team's third win in over the last four games. Embiid scored a career-high 59 points (19-28 FG, 20-24 FT), to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in 37 minutes, becoming the first player to reach such totals in the same game since blocked shots became a statistic in 1973-74 (Stathead).
NBA
Wolves Take Down Cavs, 129-124
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland scored an NBA season-high 51 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 129-124, on Sunday night. Garland scored 27 of his career-best point total — and made six of his career-best 10 3-pointers -- in the fourth...
Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
NBA
Nets don’t have a timetable on Kyrie Irving’s return
LOS ANGELES – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, coach Jacque Vaughn said. It remains unclear when he will return from a team-imposed suspension. “I have no update on timetables at all,” Vaughn said. The Nets suspended...
Comments / 0