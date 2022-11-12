Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
247Sports
Texas QB Quinn Ewers questioned by media after dreadful showing in Longhorns' 17-10 loss to TCU
The showdown between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas was supposed to be a shootout. The defenses did not oblige. Texas' high-powered offense was hamstrung by the Horned Frogs defense. Steve Sarkisian, Quinn Ewers, and the Longhorns did not score an offensive touchdown in Saturday's 17-10 loss. The ballyhooed...
FOX Sports
College football Week 11 top plays: Alabama tops Ole Miss, Washington-Oregon live
Week 11 of the college football season features several highly-anticipated matchups across the board, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games. No. 2 Ohio State jumped out to a quick start and cruised to a commanding 56-14 win over Indiana. Meanwhile, West Virginia won a tight battle over Oklahoma in Morgantown, kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Explained: Why No. 4 TCU Is the Underdog Against No. 18 Texas
Every once in a while, college football presents us with point spreads that can seem "off." In Week 10, Clemson was favored by just 3.5 points over Notre Dame. At the time, Clemson was ranked No. 4 while Notre Dame was unranked. Well, Notre Dame went on to win outright.
Offensive changes, transfer portal movement and other takeaways from Mark Stoops’ presser
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops touched on a number of key topics Monday about the state of his program after a shocking loss to Vanderbilt.
Texas Locked in Defensive Battle vs. TCU at Halftime
The Texas Longhorns offense has struggled mightily in the first half vs. the TCU Horned Frogs.
Look: Texas Places TCU Band In Stadium Nosebleed Section
Hope the Horned Frogs weren't planning on hearing their band tonight. Per CFB podcaster Richard Johnson, the Texas Longhorns stuck TCU's band in the nosebleeds for Saturday night's Big-12 battle. Definitely some gamesmanship on the part of Steve Sarkisian and UT. Fans reacted to TCU's band placement on Twitter. "Ain’t...
Texas Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Following Loss To No. 4 TCU
For the fourth time this season, the Longhorns are unranked.
How the Bucs Biohacked Their Way to Victory in Germany
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Germany this Sunday, thanks to 258 yards from Tom Brady and a defensive effort that proved just enough to hold off Seattle’s second-half surge. The win put the Bucs one game atop their weak division, and improved Brady’s international record...
Quentin Johnston injury update: Status of TCU receiver for Texas game
Quentin Johnston remains a game-time decision for No. 4 TCU ahead of its matchup at No. 18 Texas on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The wide receiver will go through the regular regimen of pre-game warm-ups prior to kickoff and from there, the TCU training staff will make a final decision ...
Comments / 0