Alabama State

Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
College football Week 11 top plays: Alabama tops Ole Miss, Washington-Oregon live

Week 11 of the college football season features several highly-anticipated matchups across the board, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games. No. 2 Ohio State jumped out to a quick start and cruised to a commanding 56-14 win over Indiana. Meanwhile, West Virginia won a tight battle over Oklahoma in Morgantown, kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Look: Texas Places TCU Band In Stadium Nosebleed Section

Hope the Horned Frogs weren't planning on hearing their band tonight. Per CFB podcaster Richard Johnson, the Texas Longhorns stuck TCU's band in the nosebleeds for Saturday night's Big-12 battle. Definitely some gamesmanship on the part of Steve Sarkisian and UT. Fans reacted to TCU's band placement on Twitter. "Ain’t...
How the Bucs Biohacked Their Way to Victory in Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Germany this Sunday, thanks to 258 yards from Tom Brady and a defensive effort that proved just enough to hold off Seattle’s second-half surge. The win put the Bucs one game atop their weak division, and improved Brady’s international record...
