A waste. The only words that come to mind after Baylor’s abysmal showing against Kansas State, losing 31-3. The Wildcats dominated the Bears in every facet of the game in what was one of the worst showings in the Dave Aranda era. The offense never found anything close to a rhythm, and any time they did find a way to move the ball, a trusty mistake was ready to derail any momentum. The defense looked slow and ill-equipped to handle the playmakers of K State, who played the majority of the game with backup QB Will Howard. Any dreams of a magical end of season run to Arlington are all but over now, with the Bears only having pride to play for the rest of the way, barring a serious miracle.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO