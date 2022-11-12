Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourdailybears.com
Instant Reaction: Baylor vs Kansas State
A waste. The only words that come to mind after Baylor’s abysmal showing against Kansas State, losing 31-3. The Wildcats dominated the Bears in every facet of the game in what was one of the worst showings in the Dave Aranda era. The offense never found anything close to a rhythm, and any time they did find a way to move the ball, a trusty mistake was ready to derail any momentum. The defense looked slow and ill-equipped to handle the playmakers of K State, who played the majority of the game with backup QB Will Howard. Any dreams of a magical end of season run to Arlington are all but over now, with the Bears only having pride to play for the rest of the way, barring a serious miracle.
KWTX
FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to return to Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s matchup with TCU will be in the national spotlight this coming Saturday. For the second year in a row, FOX has picked McLane Stadium as the site for its Big Noon Kickoff college football pregame show. Baylor’s game with the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs will...
🏈 K-State Ready for Next Hostile Environment
MANHATTAN, Kan.-Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman says that he doesn't have to discuss with his players exactly where the Wildcats sit in the race for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. There's a more pressing topic at hand: Beating Baylor, which looks to blaze a clearer path...
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
CBS Sports
Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Baylor Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Baylor should still be riding high after a victory, while K-State will be looking to get back in the win column.
GOAL!!! New Sports Bar In Temple, Texas Shoots For A New Fandom
Sports bars are always something that many go to on Saturdays or Sundays for big sporting events. Whether it be by yourself or with a group, sometimes it is better to be out in the city instead of at home. However, as with all establishments, there has to be a certain reason to visit any sports bar.
Mart, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Marlin High School basketball team will have a game with Mart High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WacoTrib.com
Lorena's quest for state championship repeat thwarted in bi-district, 24-21
PFLUGERVILLE — It’s been about 11 months since the Lorena Leopards celebrated in the happiest place on earth for a Texas high school football team — the field at AT&T Stadium after a state championship victory. The Leopards experienced the other end of the spectrum in bi-district...
KWTX
Baylor University names research lab after a late student
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University honors one of its late students by naming a research lab after him and his family. Former student, Brendon Mooney, died from a car crash in 2009 which left the community devastated. Mooney’s father, Richard Mooney, said his son was a great role model...
WacoTrib.com
Flagpole from WWI-era Rich Field will be preserved as Waco High School is replaced
For what could uncharitably be called a glorified stick in the ground, the flagpole behind Waco High School has stood tall above some remarkable history. In its first year, hundreds of Army air cadets saluted the flag that it carried above Rich Field, the U.S. Army’s Waco base for flight training during World War I. After the soldiers left, it supported flags at the site of Waco’s fledgling air transportation and the start of passenger service.
Gatesville Messenger
Matthews and Sartor exchange vows
It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
WacoTrib.com
Medical debt burden heavy in McLennan County and Texas, which lacks expanded Medicaid
More than a fifth of McLennan County residents are estimated to have medical debt in collections, a high number even for Texas, a state known for high numbers of uninsured residents and medical debt, an analysis by the Urban Institute shows. For that 21% of the county population, the median...
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco
The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
WacoTrib.com
Navy veteran, 88, whose Waco home burned last year getting new one, mortgage-free
A U.S. Navy veteran and his wife in Waco will soon have a new home completed, mortgage-free, on a site the couple owns. Harold Lincoln, 88, served in the U.S. Navy from April 1955 to December 1957, and has some service connected disabilities. He and his wife Mary, 81, lived in a home they own in the 500 block of 24th Street in Waco for 47 years, until a fire nearly destroyed it in May 2021.
KWTX
Structure fire in Hewitt
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd. Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured. They say...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WacoTrib.com
Waco teen indicted in 2021 shooting death of University High quarterback
A Waco teen was indicted Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a University High School student athlete. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on charges of second-degree felony manslaughter in connection to the May 14, 2021, shooting of Tydreun Felder at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle. Hall has been free on a $75,000 bond following his arrest last year.
KWTX
Vacant Marlin VA hospital purchased
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin has finally been purchased after five years of trying to revitalize the building. Merkabah Incorporated has bought the building and will spend around $5,000,000 to turn the former hospital into a specialty group. The specialty group will include acute...
fox44news.com
Central Texas Veterans Day ceremonies and events
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Killeen and Waco Veterans Day Parades have been canceled due to weather. However, this didn’t stop some cities across Central Texas from celebrating Veterans Day a little early this year!. The annual Veterans Day ceremony in Harker Heights took place Thursday...
Comments / 0