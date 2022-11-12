Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA Playoff=
Class 4A=
First Round=
Lake Stevens 42, North Creek 27
Sumner 31, Woodinville 0
Class 3A=
First Round=
Ferndale 44, Kelso 14
O’Dea 42, Peninsula 28
Stanwood 24, Mt. Spokane 14
Class 2A=
First Round=
Anacortes 28, West Valley (Spokane) 14
Enumclaw 55, Olympic 0
Highline 30, Washougal 27
Lynden 54, Black Hills 7
North Kitsap 31, Fife 7
Sedro-Woolley 30, Tumwater 22
W. F. West 29, Ephrata 28
Class 2B=
First Round=
Raymond-South Bend 22, Goldendale 7
Toledo 48, Kittitas 21
Class 1A=
First Round=
Cashmere 22, La Center 17
Eatonville 28, Zillah 0
Freeman 28, King’s 13
Montesano 24, Toppenish 22
Mount Baker 37, Tenino 26
Class 1B=
First Round=
DeSales 54, Quilcene 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
