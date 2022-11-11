In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice led Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s largest audience. NBC | The Voice drew 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, steady week-to-week; read recap. La Brea (3.2 mil/0.5, read post mortem) dipped to an audience low with its fall finale yet ticked up in the demo. New Amsterdam (2.3 mil/0.3) also slipped to an audience low. CBS | Following a multi-week break, FBI (7.1 mil/0.5) returned rock steady, whereas International (5.4 mil/0.3) and Most Wanted (4.6 mil/0.3) both reported lows across the board. FOX | The Resident...

11 MINUTES AGO