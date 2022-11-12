ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Tyson scores 32, Seattle downs Portland State 83-71

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson’s 32 points led Seattle past Portland State 83-71 on Sunday night. Tyson shot 10 for 21 (8 for 15 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (3-0). Paris Dawson scored 18 points while going 4 of 8 and 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Alex Schumacher was 5-of4 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 1 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Embiid's 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. Embiid’s 59 points broke the NBA season-high for a...
Post Register

Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is back as Carolina's starting quarterback. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Post Register

Post Register

Garland's career-high 51 not enough, Cavs lose to Wolves

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland was watching the scoreboard, but not his individual statistics on Sunday night. He received a pleasant surprise. Garland poured in a career-high 51 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter — and made a career-best 10 3-pointers as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 129-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland had trailed 99-75 late in the third.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night. Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto's Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019,...
TAMPA, FL

