Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia Handles Mississippi State
No. 1 Georgia clinched the SEC East with a 45-19 win over Mississippi State. Take a look at some of the strong (and not so strong) performances from the win.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Georgia's Win over Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half after ...
Post Register
Tyson scores 32, Seattle downs Portland State 83-71
SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson’s 32 points led Seattle past Portland State 83-71 on Sunday night. Tyson shot 10 for 21 (8 for 15 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (3-0). Paris Dawson scored 18 points while going 4 of 8 and 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Alex Schumacher was 5-of4 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 1 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Post Register
Embiid's 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. Embiid’s 59 points broke the NBA season-high for a...
Post Register
Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak. After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season.
Mississippi St. uses balanced scoring to dominate Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Mississippi State turned in its most dominant performance of the season Sunday afternoon in an 80-47 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Ole Miss rides hot first half to win over FAU
Jaemyn Brakefield scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Ole Miss used a strong first half, then held off
Post Register
Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is back as Carolina's starting quarterback. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.
Post Register
Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid's back and pounded the big man's chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center's career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter — all while each bucket etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.
Post Register
Garland's career-high 51 not enough, Cavs lose to Wolves
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland was watching the scoreboard, but not his individual statistics on Sunday night. He received a pleasant surprise. Garland poured in a career-high 51 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter — and made a career-best 10 3-pointers as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 129-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland had trailed 99-75 late in the third.
Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Georgia, 2022
Keep up here as the Battle of the Bulldogs rages at Davis Wade Stadium.
Post Register
Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks
BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
Three Takeaways From Mississippi State's 45-19 Loss to Georgia
Here are three takeaways from Saturday's game at Davis Wade Stadium as the Bulldogs look to finish the season with success.
Southern Miss uses defense to send Vanderbilt to 0-2 start
Felipe Haase’s 14 points and Austin Crowley’s 13 points were enough offense as Southern Miss relied on defense for much
Post Register
Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night. Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto's Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019,...
Wade's 14 lead Alcorn State past Wichita State 66-57
Kenny Pohto led the way for the Shockers (1-1) with 13 points. Wichita State also got 12 points and two steals from Jaykwon Walton. Craig Porter Jr. also had nine points and nine rebounds.
Comments / 0