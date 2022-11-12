VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had 28 points in Valparaiso's 81-65 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday night. Krikke was 13 of 24 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Beacons (1-1). Kobe King scored 26 points while shooting 9 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Quinton Green added 10 points.

