WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Fort Hays State picked up its first win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday with a 58-49 win over Arkansas Tech. The Tigers moved to 1-1 on the season, while the Wonder Boys dropped to 0-2. Fort Hays State trailed only a couple of times early in the first half before overtaking Arkansas Tech with a 7-0 burst for a 13-9 lead. The Tigers held onto the lead the remainder of the first half, leading by as many as nine at 23-14 before the Wonder Boys closed the first half on an 8-2 run to make the halftime margin 25-22. The Tiger lead grew to 11 twice within the first seven minutes of the second half, but Arkansas Tech chipped away with a 10-0 run to get back within one with 7:25 to go. Arkansas Tech climbed back to even with the Tigers on a Taelon Peter 3-point field goal with 4:44 to play, but Kaleb Hammeke answered with a three of his own at the 4:16 mark to put the Tigers back in front for good.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO