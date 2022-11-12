Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls back on track, defeats Upper Iowa 50-6
FAYETTE, IA (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls football team dominated the Upper Iowa Peacocks today with a booming 50-6 win, giving head coach Jon Anderson his 50th career win. The Cougars opened the game with a 20-yard field goal to score first and never looked back. Cam Alfaro came away with his third […]
🏀 Tiger men grind out win over Arkansas Tech
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Fort Hays State picked up its first win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday with a 58-49 win over Arkansas Tech. The Tigers moved to 1-1 on the season, while the Wonder Boys dropped to 0-2. Fort Hays State trailed only a couple of times early in the first half before overtaking Arkansas Tech with a 7-0 burst for a 13-9 lead. The Tigers held onto the lead the remainder of the first half, leading by as many as nine at 23-14 before the Wonder Boys closed the first half on an 8-2 run to make the halftime margin 25-22. The Tiger lead grew to 11 twice within the first seven minutes of the second half, but Arkansas Tech chipped away with a 10-0 run to get back within one with 7:25 to go. Arkansas Tech climbed back to even with the Tigers on a Taelon Peter 3-point field goal with 4:44 to play, but Kaleb Hammeke answered with a three of his own at the 4:16 mark to put the Tigers back in front for good.
Jewett’s 23 fuels Vikings upset over Fort Hays State
The 2022-23 Augustana women’s basketball season started with an upset victory over the No. 3 team in the country. Behind a career-high 23 points Michaela Jewett, the Vikings toppled Fort Hays State, 62-59, Friday night at the Courtyard Sioux Falls Tip-Off Classic.
🏈🎙️ LISTEN - Tigers look to spoil Pitt State undefeated season
Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State Football closes out its 2022 season on Saturday at Pittsburg State. The Gorillas enter the contest undefeated at 10-0 on the season and ranked No. 5 in the latest AFCA Division II Poll. The Tigers are 3-7 on the season, coming off a win over Northeastern State in Hays last week.
🤼 Six Tigers place in South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team competed at the Dakota Wesleyan Open on Saturday (Nov. 12). Six Tigers placed at their individual weights, including one second-place, two fourth-place, one fifth-place, and two sixth-place finishers. Tereus Henry brought home the best finish for the Tigers claiming second at...
🏀 Tigers second half comeback bid falls short vs SWOSU
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – The Fort Hays State men's basketball team rallied from a 17-point second half deficit but their comeback bid fell short in a 59-56 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State Friday evening at the Pioneer Cellular Events Center. The Tigers (0-1) trailed by 16 at halftime and were...
Lutmer’s big rushing day propels Central Lyon/George-Little Rock past OABCIG 37-14 in the Class 2A State semis
CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (KCAU) – The IHSAA State football semifinals reached its curtain call Saturday, featuring a class 2A battle between two Siouxland squads who needed no introduction. Three-seeded OABCIG locked horns with the unbeaten two-seed of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, with a spot in Friday’s title game against Williamsburg in the balance. Beckett DeJean and […]
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Nov. 14, 2022)
Fort Hays State head women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and head men's coach Mark Johnson have their first shows of the year. Tiger Talk airs at noon on KAYS (94.3/1400) live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
Preview: Jefferson meets Harrisburg for the 11AAA title
The 11AAA state championship is a rematch from the first week of the season.
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Salina Central
The Hays High Indians host the Salina Central Mustangs in the Sectional Road of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Lewis Field in Hays. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
KELOLAND TV
The impact Stampede players make off the ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Sioux Falls Stampede players are not playing hockey, the young men, are living away from their homes and their families. They range in age from 16 to 20. When we think of the Stampede we think of the Denny, the ice, the...
KELOLAND TV
Game delayed after school bus breaks down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend at the DakotaDome as the high school football championships are underway. But some excitement came early for one team on the way to Vermillion. A West Central School bus broke down driving to Friday night’s game. Our news...
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
kynt1450.com
Runza Coming to Yankton
Yankton, South Dakota will represent the 90th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National said, “We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza® Restaurant to the area.”. This will be the first location in...
KELOLAND TV
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
Rahjes, Fort Hays State to host agriculture forum
Kansas District 110 Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra, and Dr. Grady Dixon, Dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University, will host a day of discussion on the future of agriculture in western Kansas. The forum will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
South Dakota school district adding new high school
The Baltic School District's enrollment is steadily increasing and it will soon have a brand-new high school built onto the current facility.
gowatertown.net
Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
KELOLAND TV
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
