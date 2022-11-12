ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU football: Pirates' comeback effort falls short in road loss at Cincinnati

By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
CINCINNATI — After finding ways to produce timely scores at the end of games during a three-game winning streak, the East Carolina football team ran out of magic on Friday in a 27-25 road loss to Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium in a key American Athletic Conference game.

Pirates’ quarterback Holton Ahlers tried to keep his team’s final drive alive and he looked for receiver C.J. Johnson in the middle of the field on fourth down. Johnson couldn’t come up with the catch with a defender draped all over him and the Bearcats took over with 1:44 remaining and salted away the win.

The turnover on downs ended the Pirates’ chances at knocking off Cincinnati on its home field, something no team has done since 2017. The Bearcats improved their school-record home winning streak to 32 games and effectively ended ECU’s chances at playing for a conference championship at the end of the season.

“Our goal was to get to a conference championship and we pretty much had to win this game to get there,” ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers said. “So it’s tough. Our heart hurts, but we just got to bounce back and finish the season strong and make each other proud in that locker room.”

The outcome hinged on a two-point conversion try after ECU (6-4, 3-3 AAC) scored a touchdown late in the third quarter. The Pirates, who led 25-24 after Jaylen Johnson’s touchdown reception, opted for a two-point conversion try in an attempt to push the lead to three points.

Ahlers found Isaiah Winstead in the back corner of the end zone, but it was ruled that Winstead bobbled the pass before being pushed out of bounds. Those two points proved to be the difference as Cincinnati went on to kick the game-winning field goal with 9:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“It’s really tough, I thought we had it,” Pirates coach Mike Houston said of the outcome. “It was the scenario I saw coming in my head the whole second half. We were going to have the ball late and driving with a chance to win it and just didn’t make a play or two there and they did, and that’s the difference in winning and losing.”

The Pirates trailed 21-5 midway through the second quarter, and faced a 24-12 deficit by halftime. But an inspired third-quarter performance from both sides of the ball allowed the Pirates to catch the Bearcats and take a 25-24 lead in the third quarter.

Receiver C.J. Johnson stiff-armed a number of defenders on his way to a 72-yard touchdown reception that got the Pirates going before halftime. It was an impressive display of strength and athleticism from Johnson to stay on his feet and rattle off the big gain.

It was a physical game all around with plenty of scrapping going on after the whistle. Cincinnati was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the third quarter with ECU facing a fourth-and-1 in the red zone. The flag gave the Pirates new life and Keaton Mitchell punched in a 4-yard touchdown run one play later to cut the deficit to 24-19.

Later in the quarter, Bearcats safety Bryon Threats launched himself into Mitchell, who was running a deep route down the sideline. Threats was ejected for targeting and Mitchell was on the ground for minutes before being helped off the field.

Again, the Pirates took advantage of the penalty and scored one play later when Ahlers found Jaylen Johnson in the back of the end zone for a touchdown and a 25-24 lead with 2:02 to play in the third quarter.

It was Johnson’s second touchdown reception of the season, and first since scoring against Campbell on Sept. 17.

Mitchell never did return after taking that shot, though he still managed his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game of the season. Mitchell finished with 112 rushing yards and a touchdown, while adding 15 receiving yards on two receptions.

It was the second time in as many games that Mitchell couldn’t finish after he was the recipient of a targeting flag in the win over BYU. The loss of Mitchell took away the Pirates’ big-play abiltiy on the ground for the final 17 minutes of the game.

“There’s taergeting and then there’s that,” Houston said. “That was a pretty dirty play. There wasn’t any effort to try and make a play on the ball. That was trying to take him out. I hate that we lost him, he’s a great competitor.”

ECU jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter behind a safety and a career-long, 47-yard field goal by freshman Andrew Conrad.

The Pirates scored the first points of the game on that safety when Jeremy Lewis and Elijah Morris combined for a sack in the end zone. The play was set up by a 51-yard punt from Luke Larsen after an ECU three-and-out that pinned the Bearcats inside their own 10.

The lead wasn’t to be enjoyed for long as the Bearcats’ speed was on full display. Jadon Thompson returned the ensuing kickoff after Conrad’s field goal 100 yards for a touchdown. Thompson caught the ball at the goal line, then wiggled free of a group of ECU defenders, found the open field and raced to the end zone.

Minutes later, receiver Tre Tucker broke off a 51-yard touchdown on a screen pass. Then the Bearcats pushed their lead to 21-5 when Tyler Scott added a receiving score when he took a slant route 76 yards for a touchdown. It was Scott’s 14th career touchdown reception, all of which have gone for more than 20 yards.

“I just didn’t want the game to get away from us and that’s what you fear with their speed,” Houston said. “I thought the guys made some very good adjustments at halftime to shore up some stuff. I thought we did a better job in the second half, but it almost got away from us in the first half.”

Ahlers had 280 passing yards with touchdown throws to C.J. Johnson and Jaylen Johnson.

The ECU defense held Cincinnati (8-2, 5-1) to 66 rushing yards. Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant completed fewer than half of his passes (14-for-30) for 244 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Jireh Wilson picked off an errant pass in the middle of the field in the second quarter.

The time of possession and total yards were dominated by the Pirates, who outgained the Bearcats 454-310, and held onto the ball for 13 more minutes. But the outcome hinged on several key plays that were just out of reach.

“It’s disappointing,” Wilson said. “We worked hard for the last two weeks to try to get this one. This is one we wanted and one we needed to stay in the conference championship race, but we lost. Got to move on from it and finish the season out strong and get ready for the bowl game.”

The Pirates will host Houston on Nov. 19, before finishing the regular season at Temple on Nov. 26.

