disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!

One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
disneyfoodblog.com

TWO Stand Out Snacks Just Made Their Debut in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

One of the best things about visiting Disney World during the holidays is trying all the TREATS!. We’ve tried holiday treats from Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort gingerbread house and all kinds of exclusive eats during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and now we’re stopping by another Disney Park for two more treats!
disneydining.com

Walt Disney World’s Most Underrated Resort

Walt Disney World Resort has so many awesome hotel options. From iconic opening-day Resorts like Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Polynesian Village Resort on the monorail line, to spots with fun pools like Caribbean Beach Resort, Yacht Club, and Beach Club. These higher visibility resorts tend to be the ones you think of when you discuss planning a Disney vacation. But have you ever booked a room at the most underrated Walt Disney World Resort? This quiet but beautiful Disney Hotel is located on the water near Disney Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation

A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
SYRACUSE, NY
WDW News Today

Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Walt Disney World Announces as Late as 2:00 A.M. Fireworks Testing

If you live near or are staying at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park area, take note, as you can expect to hear fireworks testing at the Disney Park over the next couple of nights. Currently, Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT offer nightly fireworks. Magic Kingdom features...
disneytips.com

Select Guests Can Save 50% Off Disney Park Tickets for a Limited Time

If your wallet is cringing at the thought of purchasing Disney Park tickets, you aren’t alone. Between the cost of tickets themselves rising, as was the case recently at the Disneyland Resort, and price hikes on food and beverages and merchandise at the Parks, planning a Disney vacation has become more expensive than ever.
disneydining.com

Only TWO Dates Remain For Popular Disney World Christmas Event!

“It’s the greatest time of year, and it’s here, help me celebrate it. With everybody here, friends so dear, let me simply state it. It’s our favorite way to spend the holiday!”. We know that it’s not Thanksgiving yet — believe me, I am dreaming of some...
disneyfoodblog.com

When You’ll Get TWO Fantasmic! Shows Per Night in Disney World

Fantasmic! is back! Disney fans are excited about it, too — so much that when the show reopened after over two years of being closed, there were HUGE crowds trying to catch it. Disney likely anticipated these crowds because the show was scheduled to have two performances per night,...
WDW News Today

Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Dont Miss These Black Friday Deals on shopDisney

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? It still seems crazy early but Black Friday will be here before we know it! If you’re still searching for the perfect gift for the Disney lover in your life, shopDisney has got you covered with their Black Friday Deals! All season long you’ll be surprised with “flash deals” on their site. They will change regularly so if you find a deal you love, don’t wait!

