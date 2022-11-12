Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!
One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
disneyfoodblog.com
TWO Stand Out Snacks Just Made Their Debut in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
One of the best things about visiting Disney World during the holidays is trying all the TREATS!. We’ve tried holiday treats from Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort gingerbread house and all kinds of exclusive eats during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and now we’re stopping by another Disney Park for two more treats!
disneydining.com
Walt Disney World’s Most Underrated Resort
Walt Disney World Resort has so many awesome hotel options. From iconic opening-day Resorts like Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Polynesian Village Resort on the monorail line, to spots with fun pools like Caribbean Beach Resort, Yacht Club, and Beach Club. These higher visibility resorts tend to be the ones you think of when you discuss planning a Disney vacation. But have you ever booked a room at the most underrated Walt Disney World Resort? This quiet but beautiful Disney Hotel is located on the water near Disney Springs.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneydining.com
ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation
A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Park Phased Reopening Schedule Announced for November 10
Walt Disney World has announced the phased reopening schedule for the theme parks in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The parks closed early on November 9 for the safety of guests and Cast Members. Early entry for resort guests will not be available at any park. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom...
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
disneydining.com
Walt Disney World Announces as Late as 2:00 A.M. Fireworks Testing
If you live near or are staying at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park area, take note, as you can expect to hear fireworks testing at the Disney Park over the next couple of nights. Currently, Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT offer nightly fireworks. Magic Kingdom features...
disneytips.com
Select Guests Can Save 50% Off Disney Park Tickets for a Limited Time
If your wallet is cringing at the thought of purchasing Disney Park tickets, you aren’t alone. Between the cost of tickets themselves rising, as was the case recently at the Disneyland Resort, and price hikes on food and beverages and merchandise at the Parks, planning a Disney vacation has become more expensive than ever.
disneydining.com
Only TWO Dates Remain For Popular Disney World Christmas Event!
“It’s the greatest time of year, and it’s here, help me celebrate it. With everybody here, friends so dear, let me simply state it. It’s our favorite way to spend the holiday!”. We know that it’s not Thanksgiving yet — believe me, I am dreaming of some...
WDW News Today
‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Collection Available at Walt Disney World
When “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” premiered on December 21, 1937, it was a critical and commercial success. Next month, the film will celebrate its 85th Anniversary. To commemorate the release, Disney — in partnership with Dooney & Bourke — has released a line of bags and accessories honoring the film.
disneyfoodblog.com
When You’ll Get TWO Fantasmic! Shows Per Night in Disney World
Fantasmic! is back! Disney fans are excited about it, too — so much that when the show reopened after over two years of being closed, there were HUGE crowds trying to catch it. Disney likely anticipated these crowds because the show was scheduled to have two performances per night,...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
disneydining.com
Dont Miss These Black Friday Deals on shopDisney
Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? It still seems crazy early but Black Friday will be here before we know it! If you’re still searching for the perfect gift for the Disney lover in your life, shopDisney has got you covered with their Black Friday Deals! All season long you’ll be surprised with “flash deals” on their site. They will change regularly so if you find a deal you love, don’t wait!
Disney World Has Announced Another Nostalgic Popcorn Bucket, But This Time There Shouldn't Be Seven Hour Lines
Following the Figment fiasco, another Disney World popcorn bucket that is likely to be in high demand is on the way.
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! and Extended Evening Hours Canceled at Walt Disney World Tonight Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In advance of Tropical Storm Nicole, or possibly Hurricane Nicole, Walt Disney World announced performances of “Fantasmic!,” as well as Extended Evening Hours have been canceled. Due to the show being performed outdoors, all performances of “Fantasmic!” have been canceled for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Disney has also...
Comments / 0