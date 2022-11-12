Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole
Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after Brazil collision
Lewis Hamilton hinted he is a collision magnet for Max Verstappen because the Dutch driver is envious of his record-breaking career.Hamilton and Verstappen – who last year were involved in a toxic fight for the world championship – tangled on the seventh lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton recovered to finish second to team-mate George Russell, who drove impeccably to claim the maiden Grand Prix win of his career. Verstappen, who stopped for repairs, finished sixth.Verstappen’s march to a second title has passed off without a notable accident. But, with Hamilton back in the frame following Mercedes’ resurgence...
ESPN
Why did Max Verstappen defy Red Bull in Brazil?
Max Verstappen's refusal to help Sergio Perez in his bid for second in the championship was reportedly based on frustrations that have been bubbling away for five months since May's Monaco Grand Prix. According to two Dutch journalists well connected to the Verstappen camp, the two-time world champion believes Perez...
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
Autoweek.com
Max Verstappen Shows True Colors by Rejecting Red Bull F1 Team Orders in Brazil
Red Bull approved Max Verstappen to pass teammate Sergio Perez in a bid to try and overhaul Fernando Alonso, and potentially Charles Leclerc, in Brazil on Sunday. But when it was clear Verstappen was unable to overtake Alonso, they issued an instruction for Verstappen to relinquish sixth place back to Perez.
disneydining.com
Walt Disney World’s Most Underrated Resort
Walt Disney World Resort has so many awesome hotel options. From iconic opening-day Resorts like Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Polynesian Village Resort on the monorail line, to spots with fun pools like Caribbean Beach Resort, Yacht Club, and Beach Club. These higher visibility resorts tend to be the ones you think of when you discuss planning a Disney vacation. But have you ever booked a room at the most underrated Walt Disney World Resort? This quiet but beautiful Disney Hotel is located on the water near Disney Springs.
Dua Lipa refuses to perform at Qatar World Cup
Dua Lipa will not be performing at the Qatar World Cup. The decision to host the football tournament in the Gulf state has caused deep controversy due to Qatar's stance on homosexuality - which is illegal in the country - and even though the 27-year-old pop star was rumoured to be taking to the stage there later this month, she has explained that no such performance has ever been on the agenda. ...
BBC
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Max Verstappen refuses to explain team orders refusal
Max Verstappen said he had "reasons" why he refused team orders to give up his place to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The world champion said he was reacting to "something that happened in the past". He refused to elaborate. Verstappen's refusal led to...
disneydining.com
After Reporting Record Profits, Bob Chapek Announces “Targeted Hiring Freeze” at Disney
On November 8, Disney held its Fourth Quarter Earnings Call, and things did not go as well as the company had hoped. Even though Disney recorded a staggering $28 billion in profit, revenue-per-share for Disney+ fell below Wall Street expectations. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products also underperformed. Not long after the call, after-hours trading began on Wall Street, and, the next morning, it was revealed that Disney experienced a 13% drop in its stock value.
ESPN
Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil
Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
disneydining.com
Disney’s Biggest Movie Of the Year Will Most Likely NOT Be Released In China
On November 11, Marvel Studios released its most anticipated movie of the year — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film stars Angela Basset as Ramonda, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira Okoye, Winston Duke M’Baku, and Tenoch Huerta Namor. The film will tell a new story, but also honor Chadwick Boseman — who portrayed King T’Challa AKA Black Panther in the original film. Boseman passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 due to colon cancer.
disneydining.com
Huge Piece of Florida History Just Discovered Under Atlantic Waters
A huge piece of Florida history has been found deep in the Atlantic Ocean, quite literally. Disney World was gearing up for a milestone celebration that year–the 15th anniversary of the opening of Magic Kingdom–and EPCOT had just recently marked its three-year anniversary. And though the addition of...
dallasexpress.com
Russell, Mercedes Take First Victory in Brazil
Sunday’s grand prix in Sao Paulo continued what was certainly one of the best weekends of Formula One action during the 2022 season. With Mercedes starting on the front row after a dominant performance in Saturday’s sprint race, the team looked to win their first race of the season and make a real push for second in the Constructors’ Championship standings.
‘Villeneuve Pironi’ Director on Going Beyond the Rivalry for Formula 1 Doc
For Villeneuve Pironi director Torquil Jones, capturing the stories of sports legends and those who live on the edge is standard practice. In the last half-decade, the filmmaker has been behind stories about Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja who sought to conquer 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in seven months (14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible); Australian comedian Adam Hills’ creation of the globe’s first disabled rugby league team (Take His Legs); as well as the life and legacy of the late English football manager Sir Bobby Robson (Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager). More from The Hollywood ReporterAlex Gibney on...
disneydining.com
Disney Parks Attraction Reopens, Featuring Characters with a Disability
At least one Disney Parks attraction has received the ultimate upgrade and reimagining, this time featuring two different characters with disabilities. One attraction at Disneyland Resort really gets special treatment during the Christmas season, as the entire attraction enjoys a beautiful holiday overlay. Known as “it’s a small world holiday,” it can only be experienced during the Christmas season, and it’s only available to Guests at Disneyland Resort in California.
FOX Sports
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull F1 driver academy
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Enzo Fittipaldi said Saturday he will be a member of Red Bull's Formula One driver academy. The 21-year-old will help to develop both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars next year. Enzo, the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, is sixth in the...
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Five Takeaways from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos)
A very chaotic Sunday afternoon brought more than just exhilarating racing. Here are 5 takeaways from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos. The diehard Brazilian fans gathered this weekend for Formula 1’s penultimate race, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Fans saw a familiar team return to winning ways, loads of drama, and a weekend filled with nonstop action. Adding to the legacy that Brazil and Interlagos hold within Formula 1.
Lewis Hamilton targets ‘dream’ win in Brazil as Mercedes lock out front row
Lewis Hamilton set himself the target of completing his “greatest dream” by winning Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.George Russell will start the penultimate race of the season from pole position after he claimed the first Formula One victory of his career in Saturday’s frenetic 24-lap dash in Interlagos.But Hamilton joins his Mercedes team-mate on the front row after he drove from eighth to third, and then took advantage of second-placed Carlos Sainz’s grid penalty for an engine change.Hamilton, who earlier this week became an honorary citizen of Brazil, was roared on by the Sao Paulo crowd as he charged through the...
disneydining.com
EXLCUSIVE Showing of Fantasmic! Tonight for Annual Passholders
Annual Passholders at Hollywood Studios tonight are in for a treat! The Park just announced that there will be a special performance of Fantasmic! The show, which just returned earlier this month, is a beloved Disney tradition and is finally back after a 2 year hiatus. This special treat for Passholders will give them a chance to see the show despite the extremely long waits the show has pulled in since its return.
People Are Sharing The Subscriptions That They Think Are Actually 100% Worth It, And They're Not All The Obvious Ones
There are just some things in life that are worth every penny.
