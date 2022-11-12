Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Watch: Snow Covers Football Field In Midwest City On Nov. 11
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma is getting a round of snow! People attending a football game for Lawton MacArthur and Carl Albert in Midwest City captured the snowfall. It started with just a few flakes, but it wasn't long before the entire field was completely covered in snow!
news9.com
Cowgirl Offense Impresses Once Again In Friday Night Victory
Oklahoma State's women's basketball team rode another impressive offensive performance to victory on Friday, rolling to an 89-51 win over Northwestern State in front of 1,657 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls (2-0) narrowly missed becoming the first team in program history to log consecutive 90-point outings to start a...
news9.com
Heritage Hall Crushes Anadarko, 42-14
OKLAHOMA CITY - Heritage Hall took care of business in the first round of the playoffs, beating Anadarko 42-14. The Chargers move on to the second round while Anadarko's season comes to an end.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables’ 6-year, $43.5M contract fully guaranteed
Brent Venables’ six-year, $43.5 million contract that pays him an average of $7.25 million annually is one of the largest ever awarded to a first-year head coach and we now know that it is fully guaranteed. It was previously announced that Venables will make $7 million in the first...
Oklahoma Gains Commitment From In-State 2023 4-Star SF Kaden Cooper
Cooper is rated the No. 8 shooting forward in the 2023 class in 247Sports' composite rankings.
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain, snow mix nearing OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
KOCO
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Downtown OKC: The History Behind The News 9 Griffin Media Building
News 9's big move to its new studio in downtown Oklahoma City is adding a new page to the history of this storied building. We went digging through the archives to learn about our new home and the downtown renaissance of which News 9 is now a part. The address...
WAPT
Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway
Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
A different kind of service: This Oklahoma veteran found his value both in uniform and out
Serving country and fellow man are both things for which they are eternally grateful.
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
With the winter storm moving in quickly Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe.
kswo.com
SILVER ALERT: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson on Saturday. According to officials, Benson went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 8 p.m. Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Snowfall rates as of late Sunday evening are trending upward. Highest amounts remain focused along I-40 (Washita, Beckham, Caddo & Grady) where a winter storm watch is now in place. Jackson & Stephens counties are now under a winter weather advisory. Altus, Lawton & Duncan will likely see 2-4″
News On 6
Incoming Winter Weather Bringing Snow And Rain
A winter storm is just beginning in western Oklahoma. Expecting the heaviest totals in the west and southwest. Rain will mix with snow in Oklahoma City midday and try to change over to all snow as the system is exiting. Minimal impacts in Oklahoma City. Precipitation moves into the metro...
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
KOCO
Shooting at Oklahoma City apartment sends one person to hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to a shooting Sunday at the Almonte Apartments in Oklahoma City. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital, Oklahoma City police said. The suspect fled the scene, and police said they had not been located as of Sunday afternoon. Police said...
