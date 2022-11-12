ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

news9.com

Cowgirl Offense Impresses Once Again In Friday Night Victory

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team rode another impressive offensive performance to victory on Friday, rolling to an 89-51 win over Northwestern State in front of 1,657 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls (2-0) narrowly missed becoming the first team in program history to log consecutive 90-point outings to start a...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Heritage Hall Crushes Anadarko, 42-14

OKLAHOMA CITY - Heritage Hall took care of business in the first round of the playoffs, beating Anadarko 42-14. The Chargers move on to the second round while Anadarko's season comes to an end.
ANADARKO, OK
KOCO

Live Blog: Winter weather with rain, snow mix nearing OKC metro

Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
WAPT

Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway

Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

SILVER ALERT: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson on Saturday. According to officials, Benson went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 8 p.m. Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Snowfall rates as of late Sunday evening are trending upward. Highest amounts remain focused along I-40 (Washita, Beckham, Caddo & Grady) where a winter storm watch is now in place. Jackson & Stephens counties are now under a winter weather advisory. Altus, Lawton & Duncan will likely see 2-4″
LAWTON, OK
News On 6

Incoming Winter Weather Bringing Snow And Rain

A winter storm is just beginning in western Oklahoma. Expecting the heaviest totals in the west and southwest. Rain will mix with snow in Oklahoma City midday and try to change over to all snow as the system is exiting. Minimal impacts in Oklahoma City. Precipitation moves into the metro...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

