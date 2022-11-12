ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anadarko, OK

KOCO

Live Blog: Winter weather with rain, snow mix nearing OKC metro

Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Watch: Snow Covers Football Field In Midwest City On Nov. 11

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma is getting a round of snow! People attending a football game for Lawton MacArthur and Carl Albert in Midwest City captured the snowfall. It started with just a few flakes, but it wasn't long before the entire field was completely covered in snow!
MIDWEST CITY, OK
news9.com

Carl Albert Too Much For MacArthur, 45-7

The Carl Albert Titans were too much for MacArthur on Friday night. The snowy field was no problem for the Titan offense as they beat MacArthur 45-7. Carl Albert moves on to the second round of the state tournament. MacArthur's season comes to an end.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Fans Not Happy With Brent Venables After Another Loss

Brent Venables' first season with the Oklahoma Sooners is not going as well as originally hoped. The former Clemson defensive coordinator has his new team off to a 5-5 start — notching yet another loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers earlier this afternoon. Venables and the Sooners dropped their...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Cowgirl Offense Impresses Once Again In Friday Night Victory

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team rode another impressive offensive performance to victory on Friday, rolling to an 89-51 win over Northwestern State in front of 1,657 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls (2-0) narrowly missed becoming the first team in program history to log consecutive 90-point outings to start a...
STILLWATER, OK
405magazine.com

15 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 10-13

The late autumn chill has swiftly arrived, and Oklahoma City has both outdoor and indoor events suited for the seasonal weather. From local music to artisanal markets and holiday festivities, here’s what you can do in the 405 this weekend. Stoney LaRue | Nov. 10. If you are a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

