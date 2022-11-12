Read full article on original website
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain, snow mix nearing OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
KOCO
Oklahoma assistant principal qualifies for Official Strongman Games competition
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 wants to give a High Five to an Oklahoma City metro high school assistant principal for an amazing achievement. Jackie Rhodes, who works at Putnam City West High School, will be in Daytona Beach this weekend to compete in the Official Strongman Games. We spoke with her about her journey leading up to the competition.
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
news9.com
Watch: Snow Covers Football Field In Midwest City On Nov. 11
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma is getting a round of snow! People attending a football game for Lawton MacArthur and Carl Albert in Midwest City captured the snowfall. It started with just a few flakes, but it wasn't long before the entire field was completely covered in snow!
Oklahoma Gains Commitment From In-State 2023 4-Star SF Kaden Cooper
Cooper is rated the No. 8 shooting forward in the 2023 class in 247Sports' composite rankings.
news9.com
Carl Albert Too Much For MacArthur, 45-7
The Carl Albert Titans were too much for MacArthur on Friday night. The snowy field was no problem for the Titan offense as they beat MacArthur 45-7. Carl Albert moves on to the second round of the state tournament. MacArthur's season comes to an end.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables’ 6-year, $43.5M contract fully guaranteed
Brent Venables’ six-year, $43.5 million contract that pays him an average of $7.25 million annually is one of the largest ever awarded to a first-year head coach and we now know that it is fully guaranteed. It was previously announced that Venables will make $7 million in the first...
Downtown OKC: The History Behind The News 9 Griffin Media Building
News 9's big move to its new studio in downtown Oklahoma City is adding a new page to the history of this storied building. We went digging through the archives to learn about our new home and the downtown renaissance of which News 9 is now a part. The address...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Climbs Back into AP Poll Ranking ahead of Bedlam
Oklahoma State snuck back into the Top 25 thanks to its comeback win over Iowa State. The Cowboys landed at No. 24 in the latest AP poll after spending last week outside of the Top 25. OSU also returned to this week’s Coaches Poll at 24th. The Cowboys dropped...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
KOCO
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
Oklahoma Fans Not Happy With Brent Venables After Another Loss
Brent Venables' first season with the Oklahoma Sooners is not going as well as originally hoped. The former Clemson defensive coordinator has his new team off to a 5-5 start — notching yet another loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers earlier this afternoon. Venables and the Sooners dropped their...
news9.com
Cowgirl Offense Impresses Once Again In Friday Night Victory
Oklahoma State's women's basketball team rode another impressive offensive performance to victory on Friday, rolling to an 89-51 win over Northwestern State in front of 1,657 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls (2-0) narrowly missed becoming the first team in program history to log consecutive 90-point outings to start a...
405magazine.com
15 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 10-13
The late autumn chill has swiftly arrived, and Oklahoma City has both outdoor and indoor events suited for the seasonal weather. From local music to artisanal markets and holiday festivities, here’s what you can do in the 405 this weekend. Stoney LaRue | Nov. 10. If you are a...
news9.com
Natalie Cruz, Storme Jones Indulge In OKC Thunder Food At Paycom Center
News 9 reporters Natalie Cruz and Storme Jones tried new and fan-favorite food entrees at the Paycom Center. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
KOCO
Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
News On 6
It's Official! News 9 Moves Downtown, Celebrates With Community
OKLAHOMA CITY - It's official! News 9's new downtown location is officially open for business. Mayor David Holt joined Amanda, Karl and News 9 owner David Griffin at a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
KOCO
Electric vehicle company Canoo announces new Oklahoma City plant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle company announced it is building a new plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to Oklahoma City. Canoo announced Thursday that the plant will be able to produce 20,000 cars a year. Although the company is still in the process of purchasing the...
KTUL
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
