Milwaukee, WI

nbc15.com

Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard discusses Braelon Allen rumors

Wisconsin interim football coach Jim Leonhard answers a question in regards to speaking with Allen about transfer rumors that surfaced this week, and if he saw his back being affected by having to address them on a Milwaukee radio show Friday. Locations. Wisconsin football's dominant defense not pointing fingers after...
MADISON, WI
1011now.com

Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
LINCOLN, NE
wissports.net

The 2022 State Football Finals are set

WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Germantown's Kamorea "KK" Arnold signs with UConn

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The pen has been put to paper. Germantown senior Kamorea "KK" Arnold has signed her National Letter of Intent with the basketball powerhouse University of Connecticut. She chose UConn over more than 30 offers from other schools. Arnold is the 6th ranked player on ESPN's...
GERMANTOWN, WI
marquettewire.org

Aizhanique Mayo no longer part of Marquette women’s basketball team

Aizhanique Mayo is no longer a member of the Marquette women’s basketball team, head coach Megan Duffy announced Saturday. In a statement to the Marquette Wire, Duffy said Mayo has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer on the team. The 5-foot-8 first-year was not seen on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs

The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
MADISON, WI
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
On Milwaukee

Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode

“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
