Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
nbc15.com
Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
big10central.com
Badgers fans call for changes after Wisconsin football's loss at Iowa
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the 24-10 loss at Iowa. Here's what they are saying.
Wisconsin overcomes poor shooting stretches to top Stanford
Tyler Wahl scored 17 points and Jordan Davis added 13 as Wisconsin held off visiting Stanford 60-50 in a nonconference
big10central.com
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard discusses Braelon Allen rumors
Wisconsin interim football coach Jim Leonhard answers a question in regards to speaking with Allen about transfer rumors that surfaced this week, and if he saw his back being affected by having to address them on a Milwaukee radio show Friday. Locations. Wisconsin football's dominant defense not pointing fingers after...
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
CBS 58
Badgers, Brewers fans loving Brew City Battle basketball doubleheader at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time ever, college basketball was played on the Brewers' baseball field as American Family Field hosted a Badgers doubleheader. There were lots of awestruck stares when thousands of fans first caught sight of the court on the field. Regardless of the outcome, fans...
wissports.net
The 2022 State Football Finals are set
WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
CBS 58
Germantown's Kamorea "KK" Arnold signs with UConn
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The pen has been put to paper. Germantown senior Kamorea "KK" Arnold has signed her National Letter of Intent with the basketball powerhouse University of Connecticut. She chose UConn over more than 30 offers from other schools. Arnold is the 6th ranked player on ESPN's...
marquettewire.org
Aizhanique Mayo no longer part of Marquette women’s basketball team
Aizhanique Mayo is no longer a member of the Marquette women’s basketball team, head coach Megan Duffy announced Saturday. In a statement to the Marquette Wire, Duffy said Mayo has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer on the team. The 5-foot-8 first-year was not seen on...
nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 4
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Level 4 of high school football playoffs means four schools are left in each division. NBC15 Sports captured highlights from Week 13 of Friday Football Blitz.
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs
The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 projects
Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
SE Wisconsin weather: Cloudy Monday ahead of accumulating snow
Monday will be a mainly cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s. A few lake-effect snow showers will be possible late in the day north of Milwaukee, mainly near Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties.
On Milwaukee
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0