'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic

nbcrightnow.com
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
nbcrightnow.com
'We got to put our hard hats on': Gonzaga anticipating physical affair vs. Longhorns
AUSTIN, Texas – If it seems like Gonzaga hasn’t played a true road non-conference game in a long time that’s because it’s been a while. Only two current Zags – Drew Timme played 13 minutes and Anton Watson one – were on the roster when Gonzaga knocked off No. 15 Arizona 84-80 in Tucson on Dec. 14, 2019.
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
‘We win or we run out of time’: Horns see matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga as an opportunity to improve
The No. 11 Texas Longhorns host the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs in a high-profile matchup between programs expected to make March Madness runs, and it's a litmus test for each squad to see where they stand against quality opponents.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga gains ground, but stays at No. 2 in AP poll behind North Carolina
Gonzaga gained a little ground on top-ranked North Carolina, but remains No. 2 in the first regular-season poll of the college basketball season. The Zags (2-0) earned 14 first-place votes and trail the Tar Heels (2-0) by 46 points in the Associated Press rankings released Monday. North Carolina, which held...
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga No. 2 in AP Top 25 (11/14/22)
Gonzaga narrowly escaped with a 64-63 win over Michigan State on Friday, but it was enough to convince the men's college basketball poll voters that they're still one of the top two teams in the country. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Monday. ...
nbcrightnow.com
“They’re going to be extra fired up:” Gonzaga's Drew Timme expecting defensive variety from Texas
Texas has been good to Drew Timme. Gonzaga’s senior forward enjoyed road trips to his home state in easy wins over Texas A&M in his freshman season and Virginia in Fort Worth as a sophomore. The diehard Dallas Cowboys fan scored 11 points in 18 minutes off the bench against the Aggies and poured in 29 points versus the Cavaliers.
Kayleigh Truong previews 2022-23 Gonzaga women's basketball season
On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Stephanie Hawk-Freeman is joined by Bulldogs' senior guard Kayleigh Truong to talk about the 2022-23 season. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.
KHQ Right Now
Friday Night (High)lights: First round of state football provides glimpses of success, future promise
We’re not going to lie – it was a long weekend. There was a lot going on in high school sports, with state and district playoffs going on in football, soccer and volleyball spread out across the state. We covered Mt. Spokane’s State 3A football game from the...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Idaho State Journal
Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students'...
KTTS
4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
KREM
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
spokanepublicradio.org
Native inmates in Washington happy to see prison powwows return
Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Washington. “I was here in 2019 before the Covid hit,” he said. “I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people.”
KXLY
More sunshine today, not as cold tonight – Matt
Stubborn morning fog will lift and dissipate in time for us to enjoy a little sun during the midday and early afternoon. Some changes are on the way for Wednesday that will send us back into the cold later this week. Another shot of cold air is coming, and will...
Trevor Noah announces Spokane stop during upcoming ‘Off the Record’ tour
SPOKANE, Wash. – Trevor Noah is headed to the Pacific Northwest! The comedian will stop at at First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 27, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Noah, a successful comedian in Africa, is the host of the Emmy award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Noah also...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s carve through Canfield Mountain just outside Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — As temperatures continue to drop, most people wouldn’t think about going for a bike ride. We’re sure one group of winter cyclists will be gearing up to pedal through the snow this winter. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view of how they managed to carve through Canfield Mountain outside...
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True
6 Best Weird Stereotypes About Spokane, Washington That Are Actually True. If you haven't been to Spokane, Washington, much then you might not recognize these 6 stereotypes as being weird or true, but they are!. 1 . They call themselves SPOKIES. People living in Seattle call themselves Seattle-ites; Bellingham has...
KXLY
The dry, cold weather continues – Mark
It’s going to begin clearing and get colder tonight. It’s going to be cold through the week with no snow expected. Grab your winter layers, because you’ll need them!. We’re going to see sunshine this afternoon and cold temperatures today with clear and cold temperatures overnight.
