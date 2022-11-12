ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

backingthepack.com

NC State moves to 3-0 with 86-38 blowout of Mount St. Mary’s

For the second straight game, NC State utterly dominated on the glass and grabbed more than half of its own missed shots. Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes had four offensive boards apiece, and five other Wolfpack players had at least two. While they were doing that at the offensive end,...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

NC State is a 4.5-point underdog to Louisville

I don’t have any clue how NC State is going to respond after that debacle on Saturday, but if the waning dream of winning 10 games is to remain alive, the Wolfpack can’t lose again this season. It’ll be a difficult task against the Cardinals, who seem to...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Baltimore

Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
RALEIGH, NC
AllTarHeels

Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans

Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
DURHAM, NC
backingthepack.com

What are you worried about?

A great tell within this fan base is the people who are negative when NC State wins and defiantly self-assured when State loses. We would not normally have to even be aware of their existence, but alas, this is the toll Twitter takes. Maybe my brain is broken, perhaps its...

