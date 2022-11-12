Read full article on original website
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
backingthepack.com
NC State moves to 3-0 with 86-38 blowout of Mount St. Mary’s
For the second straight game, NC State utterly dominated on the glass and grabbed more than half of its own missed shots. Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes had four offensive boards apiece, and five other Wolfpack players had at least two. While they were doing that at the offensive end,...
No. 1 North Carolina looks to improve vs. Gardner-Webb
Challenges have come early for No. 1 North Carolina. Those have developed from opponents and from coach Hubert Davis. The
backingthepack.com
NC State is a 4.5-point underdog to Louisville
I don’t have any clue how NC State is going to respond after that debacle on Saturday, but if the waning dream of winning 10 games is to remain alive, the Wolfpack can’t lose again this season. It’ll be a difficult task against the Cardinals, who seem to...
Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
backingthepack.com
NC State’s bad second half dooms it to a 21-20 upset loss to Boston College
I suppose it’s a minor miracle that something like this hadn’t happened already—NC State has played with fire plenty this season and survived unscathed despite it. Tonight the bill came due. As solid as MJ Morris has been over the last couple of weeks, he was the...
‘Hate it for these seniors’: What we learned about NC State in loss to Boston College
“I don’t know what to say,” Dave Doeren said. “I’m pretty down for these kids. Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to win and didn’t coach well enough to win, and I always put that on me.”
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
247Sports
Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston
Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans
Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
backingthepack.com
backingthepack.com
What are you worried about?
A great tell within this fan base is the people who are negative when NC State wins and defiantly self-assured when State loses. We would not normally have to even be aware of their existence, but alas, this is the toll Twitter takes. Maybe my brain is broken, perhaps its...
Evans inducted into HOF
Clinton native Eric “The Pencil” Evans, a basketball standout for the Dark Horses and Morgan State, was recently honored by the la
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman hits Fast Play jackpot, scores more than $200k win
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big jackpot win by a Wayne County woman. Patricia Taylor, of Pikeville, took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. At the time Taylor purchased...
1 dead in late-night shooting at North Carolina motel; suspect unknown, deputies say
Cumberland County deputies say a man is dead after a shooting at a Fayetteville motel late Saturday night.
How a merged barber shop, bar, t-shirt business helps veteran entrepreneurs in North Carolina
From a trim, t-shirts and tattoos, to beer and beyond, Kraken-Skulls in Fayetteville isn't your typical brick-and-mortar business.
Who is responsible for removing campaign signs in NC? Not the candidates.
After elections, candidates get time to take their signs if they want them back. After that, anyone can take them. After that, taxpayers foot the bill.
cbs17
Man hurt in North Hills shooting in Raleigh, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight. It comes after two other shootings in Raleigh Friday night. Just before 12:15 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills Street in reference...
cbs17
Multiple people suffering serious injuries after fight leads to stabbing on Glenwood Ave., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after multiple people were stabbed on Glenwood Ave. early Sunday morning. At about 2:12 a.m., officers said they were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a fight. Officers said they found multiple people with...
