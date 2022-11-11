ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love County, OK

KXII.com

Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Marshall County convenience store closes doors

KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- A Marshall county convenience store is closing its doors. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) took on the case involving citations at Willis One Stop in Kingston. KTEN reached out to ABLE's offices, and is awaiting response with...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Hidden camera found inside Carter County Jail

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An investigation is underway at the Carter County Detention Center after a surveillance camera was found in a light fixture in an attorney client room. In photos of the hidden camera you can see a screw hole and wires in the in fixture. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says his office conducted an investigation after the camera was found and says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the incident. News 12 spoke to Ardmore attorney Jason May who saw the camera with his own eyes.
CARTER COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Filling up with food and fuel at new Denison convenience store

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Denison on Thursday. "We're very excited," said customer Theodis Kincy. "We're very excited that it's finally open, that it's finally open, and we just love it!" The new fuel and food center is 4,800 square feet and features...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Family mourns loss in fatal Bryan County crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla (KXII) - A two-vehicle collision east of the Roosevelt Bridge left two people dead and two people with severe injuries Friday afternoon. In one car was 20-year-old Bailey Greenlee, and his wife, Kaylei Greenlee. Bailey’s mother is Christal Henson. “My son and daughter-in-law loved each other...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK

