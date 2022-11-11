Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
KXII.com
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his son, estranged wife, and her daughter back in March of 2004. Andre Lee Thomas is set to be put to death on April 5. This comes after the...
OHP: 22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie Co. crash
Authorities say a 22-year-old woman has died following an early morning crash in Pottawatomie County.
KOCO
Head-on collision kills 22-year-old woman in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision early Friday morning in rural Pottawatomie County. The small community of Konawa is mourning the death of Shelby Gentry, who was a recent graduate of Oklahoma State University. The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old...
DEADline: Family Fights On Nearly 19 Years After Maysville Woman's Murder
A Maysville, Okla., woman found dead inside a burned-out home nearly 19 years ago. Investigators say her death was no accident; Sheila Deviney was murdered. News 9's licensed investigator Lisa Monahan is looking into who her killer might be, and why? Sheila's case is the next investigation in our cold case series called DEADline.
KTEN.com
Marshall County convenience store closes doors
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- A Marshall county convenience store is closing its doors. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) took on the case involving citations at Willis One Stop in Kingston. KTEN reached out to ABLE's offices, and is awaiting response with...
Death row inmate who removed his eyes gets execution date
Andre Thomas claims he began hearing voices when he was nine-years-old. In 2004, he says those voices urged him to ritualistically murder his estranged wife, their son and her daughter in Sherman.
KXII.com
Hidden camera found inside Carter County Jail
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An investigation is underway at the Carter County Detention Center after a surveillance camera was found in a light fixture in an attorney client room. In photos of the hidden camera you can see a screw hole and wires in the in fixture. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says his office conducted an investigation after the camera was found and says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the incident. News 12 spoke to Ardmore attorney Jason May who saw the camera with his own eyes.
KTEN.com
Filling up with food and fuel at new Denison convenience store
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Denison on Thursday. "We're very excited," said customer Theodis Kincy. "We're very excited that it's finally open, that it's finally open, and we just love it!" The new fuel and food center is 4,800 square feet and features...
fox34.com
Fentanyl dealers plead guilty in relation to overdose death of Oklahoma man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wichita Falls drug dealer and his ex-girlfriend who sold fentanyl to 27-year-old man who overdosed and died in June 2020 have plead guilty to drug crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Lionel DeSaun Henderson, 33, and his former...
KXII.com
Family mourns loss in fatal Bryan County crash
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla (KXII) - A two-vehicle collision east of the Roosevelt Bridge left two people dead and two people with severe injuries Friday afternoon. In one car was 20-year-old Bailey Greenlee, and his wife, Kaylei Greenlee. Bailey’s mother is Christal Henson. “My son and daughter-in-law loved each other...
