ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown accomplish feat no other teammates have done this season

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as one of the best duos in the NBA and last season the pair led the Boston Celtics to their first finals appearance since 2010. This season, they’ve managed to do something that no other pair of teammates has been able to do. According to the Twitter page StatMuse, Tatum and Brown are the first set of teammates this season to have both scored at least 300 total points.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win

The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets Game

The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets game feature a two-on-one with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown predictably ending poorly for the defense and Payton Pritchard's relentless pursuit on the offensive glass. There's also Luke Kornet's block leading to two points at the rim for Tatum, and ...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Al Horford (back) not listed Monday for Celtics

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Horford missed Saturday's back end of the doubleheader due to lower back stiffness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect Horford to be out there, which will likely send Blake Griffin back to a bench role.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum clocks in as top player in 2007 NBA draft class per HoopsHype's Global Rating

NBA analyst of our sister site HoopsHype Alberto De Roa put together a new metric he dubbed “Global Rating” that, as he puts it “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court” which also factors in the number of contests a given player has been unavailable for in a specific season (for a more detailed breakdown, check this out).
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy