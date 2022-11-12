Read full article on original website
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown accomplish feat no other teammates have done this season
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as one of the best duos in the NBA and last season the pair led the Boston Celtics to their first finals appearance since 2010. This season, they’ve managed to do something that no other pair of teammates has been able to do. According to the Twitter page StatMuse, Tatum and Brown are the first set of teammates this season to have both scored at least 300 total points.
NBC Sports
Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
10 observations: Jokić, Nuggets pick Bulls apart in rout
Following three off nights and two days of practice, the Chicago Bulls had an opportunity to notch a signature win at the United Center Sunday night, facing a Denver Nuggets team finishing up an arduous road trip. But in the end, the contest culminated in a rather deflating 126-103 defeat,...
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
NBC Sports
Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win
The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
Injury Report: Tre Mann, Darius Bazley Out for Thunder Meeting Against Boston
Oklahoma City begins its weeklong road trip in Boston on Monday night. The Thunder enter on the heels of back-to-back wins against the Raptors and the Knicks. OKC has been a team of streaks to begin the season entering the contest with the Celtics at 6-7. OKC is no stranger...
The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets Game
The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets game feature a two-on-one with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown predictably ending poorly for the defense and Payton Pritchard's relentless pursuit on the offensive glass. There's also Luke Kornet's block leading to two points at the rim for Tatum, and ...
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103
On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers’ win
Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host
Devils surge into road trip, seek 10th straight win vs. Canadiens
If “sorry” isn’t the hardest word for New Jersey Devils fans to utter to coach Lindy Ruff, it’s certainly become
Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (back) not listed Monday for Celtics
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Horford missed Saturday's back end of the doubleheader due to lower back stiffness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect Horford to be out there, which will likely send Blake Griffin back to a bench role.
Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum clocks in as top player in 2007 NBA draft class per HoopsHype's Global Rating
NBA analyst of our sister site HoopsHype Alberto De Roa put together a new metric he dubbed “Global Rating” that, as he puts it “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court” which also factors in the number of contests a given player has been unavailable for in a specific season (for a more detailed breakdown, check this out).
Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
