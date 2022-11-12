PSU Gameday: Lions DE Robinson set to suit up against former Terps teammates

Defensive end Chop Robinson (44) has been one of Penn State’s most effective defenders this season, his first with the Nittany Lions after transferring from Maryland. Butch Dill | AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Chop Robinson was on the field for this game last year.

As a true freshman, though, he didn’t have a ton of opportunities to disrupt the passing game in a loss.

In a sign of how much college football has changed, he’ll get another chance on Saturday. Playing for the other team.

One year a linebacker for Maryland, the next a defensive end for Penn State.

An important addition for the Nittany Lions via the transfer portal last winter, new rules allowed Robinson to suit up immediately this season. And he’ll be looking to make an impact when the Terrapins visit Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

Even a few years ago, Robinson would have had to sit out a year before being able to play for his new team. And it wasn’t that long ago that a former Big Ten rule wouldn’t have allowed Robinson to even be on scholarship because he transferred within the league.

“It’s different the way college football is now,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “I mean, this would have never happened, obviously, years ago. There’s always been transfers, but it was always harder to do it kind of within conference. But it really hasn’t been a whole lot of conversation (with Robinson).

“Obviously, he’ll be excited to play. They got some players on their team from Pennsylvania. They’ll be motivated, but it hasn’t been a big conversation.”

For his part, Robinson didn’t have much to say about it last week following a dominant performance by Penn State’s defensive line against Indiana, telling reporters in Bloomington he was excited to face the Terps but wasn’t focusing on it.

Robinson is one of 13 Maryland natives on Penn State’s roster with another two players — DE Dani Denni-Sutton and QB Christian Veilleux — who played high school ball in the state.

“I think this will be a big game for him, just facing off against some of his old teammates and being with his new teammates,” said defensive tackle Dvon Ellies, another Maryland native. “I think it’ll just be a really special moment for him just because he can go out there and showcase his talents some more.”

Penn State will be counting on it.

The pass rush broke out in a big way last week, totaling six sacks against the Hoosiers. Maryland has far more talent on offense, and a similar effort will be needed.

Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa already has the most total offensive yards in school history and ranks No. 1 or No. 2 for nine different Terps records.

Two years ago, Tagovailoa came into an empty Beaver Stadium and hammered an 0-2 Penn State team during the pandemic season, finding open receivers like NFL-bound Rakim Jarrett for long catch-and-runs for scores.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley said Jarrett is a game-time decision this week, but the Terps have a diverse cast of receivers that includes Jeshuan Jones, Dontay Demus and tight end CJ Dippre, a former District 2 standout at Lakeland.

THREE AND OUT

O-line update

The Lions will likely need to figure out a plan at left tackle once again. Starter Olu Fashanu is dealing with an apparent lower-body injury that kept him out of the Indiana game and is “week-to-week,” according to Franklin.

“Right now, it’s strictly a medical decision based on where our doctors and trainers feel like he is, where he feels like he is,” Franklin said.

The best option may be true freshman Drew Shelton, who didn’t look out of place stepping into the lineup against the Hoosiers. The main hesitation would be that the coaches would like to preserve Shelton’s redshirt. The Downingtown native has played in three games this season and can appear in one more without losing a year of eligibility.

It sounds as if Shelton will be playing again against the Terrapins.

“Going out there and playing as a true freshman is awesome, seeing him and seeing how he’s grown up since recruiting him,” said Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who played on two national championship squads at Florida. “I wish you guys would have saw me as a freshman. It wouldn’t have been good going out on that field. But he went out there and did his thing, and he’ll have another challenge this week. I’m excited to see him play on Saturday.”

Shelton’s quick improvement since arriving after the spring semester is a boost for the Lions, who suddenly have to consider the possibility of Fashanu leaving for the NFL after an impressive showing this season.

“He’s playing as a freshman,” Trautwein said of Shelton. “I didn’t play until my junior year, and I was able to play five years in the NFL. So he’s better than me. As you can see, I’m excited about him, and he’s going to continue to get better.”

The Lions could have some flexibility if right tackle Caedan Wallace is able to return after sitting out the last two games. Bryce Effner has started on the right side but could also play on the left if needed.

More walking wounded

While Franklin has gone into some detail about his injury situation at offensive line, he was not budging an inch this week about the status of starting linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Tyler Elsdon.

“I’m not going to talk about (which) guys are going to be available on Saturday,” Franklin said Wednesday after practice. “A lot of times I don’t know at this stage of the week anyway. But I’ve been happy with our depth.”

Both Jacobs and Elsdon left the game with injuries in the first half against Indiana, with Elsdon checking out and briefly returning before leaving for the rest of the game. Jacobs did not return to action after heading to the sideline.

Jacobs was not spotted at practice in the short period open to the media Wednesday. Elsdon, however, was in uniform.

It would be tough to replace Jacobs, who has the most snaps of any Lions linebacker this season and had recently split time between the Sam and Will positions to get more reps for true freshman Abdul Carter.

Carter would likely start at the Will if Jacobs is out. If Elsdon can’t play or is limited, Kobe King would take over in the middle after having a strong showing in that spot against Indiana.

Maryland has gotten a boost this season from the emergence of redshirt freshman Roman Hemby at running back, and his performance against the Lions’ front seven could decide the game on Saturday.

Clearing up

Both teams had to deal with some weather on road trips to the Midwest last week, with wind being the biggest factor.

And while Friday dumped plenty of rain on State College from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole, the weather is expected to clear in the morning on Saturday before kickoff.

Of course, it didn’t initially look like last month’s Penn State-Northwestern game would have rain the whole way through, and the result was a season-worst five turnovers for the Lions.

The forecast wasn’t bad enough for Penn State to close down all of its grass lots for parking. Only Lot 32 in the stadium’s eastern zone will not be open on Saturday.

Any fans with parking passes for Lot 32 — or who are concerned with getting stuck in any grass lot — can instead park at Innovation Park and take a shuttle to and from the stadium.

Shuttles will run from 11:30 a.m. until two hours after the game. Tailgating is permitted at the Innovation Park lots.