ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

No. 20 Notre Dame looks to avoid letdown against Navy

By Noah Trister AP Sports Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jt9zy_0j877TaK00
Notre Dame defensive lineman Chris Smith lifts coach Marcus Freeman in celebration last week as the Fighting Irish got a signature win by knocking off Clemson. Charles Rex Arbogast | AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Nobody has to tell Marcus Freeman that every game on the schedule merits attention.

Even though Notre Dame has won six of seven and is coming off a stirring victory over Clemson, the Irish can’t afford to overlook anyone.

“We have to turn the page and get ready for a Navy opponent that’s tough and that is a unique style of offense that will present some issues if you’re not ready to go,” Freeman said.

Freeman’s first full season as Notre Dame’s coach has been a topsy-turvy one. The Irish have wins over North Carolina, BYU, Syracuse and Clemson, the last of which vaulted them to No. 20 in both the AP poll and the playoff rankings. They’d be even higher, of course, if they hadn’t lost to the likes of Marshall and Stanford.

So the challenge this week is for Notre Dame (6-3) to show it can avoid a letdown when it takes on Navy (3-6) in Baltimore on Saturday.

“I knew at some point this would be brought up, and it’s great,” Freeman said. “There’s still going to be that perception of, ‘Hey, you play to your opponent.’ There’s a belief that we play to a standard — we have to do it. I can say that all the time. Until we do that, there’s not going to be conviction in it. We have to play to our standard.”

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo sounds more concerned with how Notre Dame has looked recently than how inconsistent the Irish have been.

“They’re playing really well right now. What they did to Clemson — No. 4 team in the country, and got after them — super impressive,” Niumatalolo said. “Obviously they have a tough schedule every year, but you can see them catching their stride.”

THE SERIES

Notre Dame leads Navy 80-13-1 in a series that was uninterrupted from 1927-2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’ve got two schools that got great respect for each other. There’s obviously a lot of history,” Niumatalolo said. “Forget the football part, just the history of the schools.”

Notre Dame beat Navy 43 times in a row until the Midshipmen won in 2007. Navy has won four of the past 14 meetings but none of the last four.

ON THE RISE

The loss to Stanford is Notre Dame’s only defeat in its past seven games. The Irish started 0-2, including that home loss to Marshall.

“I think you see a trust and belief in what we’re doing, and what’s going to give us a chance at this current moment to have success,” Freeman said.

TOUGH OPPONENTS

Niumatalolo has five wins against Top 25 teams during his tenure. The most recent was Nov. 23, 2019, against No. 21 SMU.

Navy beat No. 19 Notre Dame 23-21 in 2009.

TRAVELING AROUND

This will be the 23rd Notre Dame-Navy game played in Baltimore. The Irish are 18-4 in those and haven’t dropped one since losing at Memorial Stadium in 1956.

The teams generally alternate between playing at Notre Dame and playing at a third-party venue. Baltimore is in Navy’s home state, but games in this series have also been played in Cleveland, Philadelphia, East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Dublin, Ireland, among other places.

THE TROPHY

The Edgar “Rip” Miller Trophy honors this series. Instead of handing it back and forth, each school owns its half of the symmetrically designed trophy. Rip Miller was an offensive lineman at Notre Dame and later coached at Navy. He was also Navy’s athletic director from 1948-74.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Pennsylvania hosts Towson after Timberlake’s 27-point outing

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Towson Tigers (2-0) at Pennsylvania Quakers (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the Pennsylvania Quakers after Nicolas Timberlake scored 27 points in Towson’s 67-55 win over the UMass Minutemen. Pennsylvania went 6-3 at home a season ago while going 12-16 overall....
TOWSON, MD
mymcmedia.org

Second Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County

Fourteen Montgomery County high schools competed in the second round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Notably, Quince Orchard (11-0) continued its perfect season with its 24-14 victory over Northwest. Class 4A Scores. Quince Orchard 24, Northwest 14. Churchill 27, Gaithersburg 14. Blair 28, Einstein...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
MARYLAND STATE
themsuspokesman.com

Mayor Scott speaks future plans for Baltimore after midterm elections

Maryland turned over into Democratic leadership Tuesday after newly elected governor, Wes Moore and lieutenant governor, Aruna Miller won by almost 61 percent. The election solidified Moore into history as the first Black governor for the state and third for the nation. In addition to the governor-elect’s historic win, Maryland also elected its first Black attorney general and first female comptroller.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood

Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Chilly conditions Sunday for Maryland's annual Bay Bridge Run

ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Runners braved chilly conditions for Sunday's annual Bay Bridge 10k Run on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. The race takes place just once a year and gives runners a chance to go over the 4.35-mile-long bridge that is usually closed to pedestrians. Race...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

Thousands of Lumbee Indians migrated to Upper Fells Point after World War II. Decades later, members of the tribe are claiming their history.

Photo Above: East Baltimore Church of God, on E. Baltimore St., c. 1960s. Photography Courtesy of Rev. Robert E. Dodson Jr./Colorization by Katie Lively. “People were basically running here to get away from farming,” says Jeanette Walker Jones. The 80-year-old Lumbee tribe member is sitting on her porch, near her flower bed and three flags—American, Maryland, and Lumbee—which are softly waving in the afternoon breeze as she recalls her first impressions of Baltimore. “Any job was better than that. But I didn’t want to move to Baltimore. I was 15 in 1957 and didn’t have a choice. The first time I’d visited, I saw these tall buildings and people eating what I thought were ‘bugs,’ which is what crabs looked like to me. I came from a house with three rooms and no indoor plumbing. I begged my mother to leave me with my grandparents in North Carolina.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
Vogue Magazine

Hotel Ulysses Is Baltimore’s Buzziest—And Most Decadent—New Stay

An undersung American city, a heavily-veneered café, an escape from réalité. At Baltimore’s new Hotel Ulysses, with its seductively low lighting and mirrored drinking parlor, there’s a sense that you’re arriving at Mount Vernon’s hottest club as the concierge hands over a blue key card. But don’t let the handmade quilts and duster-covered TVs fool you into thinking it will be a snoozy stay—beneath the leopard carpet lies the potential to really party.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick

Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.The newspaper reports he had been fighting for his life since he was shot through the head as he was doing chores in front of his house in Prince George's County on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in Hillcrest Heights.Agnew, who said her son wanted to be an emergency room doctor, said she is reeling."My greatest fear is my son will not get...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy