New Paltz, NY

skidmoreathletics.com

Double the Wins at Riding’s First doubleheader

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Skidmore College riding team hosted its first doubleheader this weekend, and brought in double wins with scores of 44 and 49. The team leads the region by 69 points going into the last show of the semester. The Open riders started the day, with...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

#10 Norwich snaps Thoroughbred streak

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat Skidmore College 4-1 Saturday in New England Hockey Conference action. The loss halts a five-game win streak for the Thoroughbreds who are 5-2 and 1-1 in NEHC play. The Cadets are 4-1 and 3-1. Clark Kerner scored at 2:52 of the first and Johnny Johnson scored a power-play goal at 12:55 to put the Cadets up 2-0 after one.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Skidmore overpowers New England in NEHC opener, 7-4

HENNIKER, N.H.—The Skidmore College hockey team won its New England Hockey Conference opener 7-4 over New England College Friday night. The Thoroughbreds have won five straight to move to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Pilgrims are 1-3 and 1-2. Kaeden Patrick led Skidmore with two goals. Ethan Heidepriem had a goal and two assists. Devon Mussio had three assists. Zach Frisk (1-0-1), Zach Lindewirth (1-0-1), Matthew Monk (1-1-2), Everett Wardle (1-0-1), Connor Wood (0-2-2), Ryan Waltman (0-1-1) and Danny Magnuson (0-2) all hit the score sheet.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
High School Football PRO

Clifton Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ravena Senior High School football team will have a game with Lansingburgh Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Structure fire in Troy

A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate NY’s First Snow Coming This Week: Here’s What To Expect

What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
ALBANY, NY

