FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Double the Wins at Riding’s First doubleheader
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Skidmore College riding team hosted its first doubleheader this weekend, and brought in double wins with scores of 44 and 49. The team leads the region by 69 points going into the last show of the semester. The Open riders started the day, with...
Rivalry renewed: Siena surges to Albany Cup win
The rivalry between Siena and UAlbany men's basketball was renewed on Saturday night, as the Albany Cup game returned on the floor of MVP Arena.
Skaneateles boys soccer cruises past Mechanicville in state semis for chance at 3-peat
The Skaneateles boys soccer team will have a chance at a third-straight New York State Class B crown following a 5-1 semifinal victory over Section II’s Mechanicville on Saturday at Goshen High School.
#10 Norwich snaps Thoroughbred streak
NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat Skidmore College 4-1 Saturday in New England Hockey Conference action. The loss halts a five-game win streak for the Thoroughbreds who are 5-2 and 1-1 in NEHC play. The Cadets are 4-1 and 3-1. Clark Kerner scored at 2:52 of the first and Johnny Johnson scored a power-play goal at 12:55 to put the Cadets up 2-0 after one.
Skidmore overpowers New England in NEHC opener, 7-4
HENNIKER, N.H.—The Skidmore College hockey team won its New England Hockey Conference opener 7-4 over New England College Friday night. The Thoroughbreds have won five straight to move to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Pilgrims are 1-3 and 1-2. Kaeden Patrick led Skidmore with two goals. Ethan Heidepriem had a goal and two assists. Devon Mussio had three assists. Zach Frisk (1-0-1), Zach Lindewirth (1-0-1), Matthew Monk (1-1-2), Everett Wardle (1-0-1), Connor Wood (0-2-2), Ryan Waltman (0-1-1) and Danny Magnuson (0-2) all hit the score sheet.
Football: Defending champ Newburgh blanks Middletown for Section 9 title
NEWBURGH – In the hallways of school, having a senior pick on a smaller underclassman would probably result in detention. But this is football and there are different rules. The mismatch was overwhelming as Newburgh Free Academy’s Deondre Johnson, an athletic 6-foot-8 athlete who is headed to play at the Division I level, was...
The Upside: Schoharie High teen wins bricklayer competition
A Schoharie High School senior earned the title of "Fastest Brick Layer" at Capital Region BOCES.
Lake George wins 2022 Class C Super Bowl
In their first season as combined schools Lake George Warrensburg North Warren defeated Schuylerville 20-7 to win the Class C section 2 championship Friday night.
Newburgh, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Newburgh. The John S. Burke Catholic High School football team will have a game with James I. O'Neill High School on November 12, 2022, 07:00:00.
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
Clifton Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Clifton Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ravena Senior High School football team will have a game with Lansingburgh Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
Siena vs. Albany live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Siena Saints will be playing at home against the Albany Great Danes at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Siena has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. The Saints beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 75-68 on Monday. Meanwhile, Albany took their contest against the Immaculata...
Structure fire in Troy
A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
Do You Know What’s Special About This Centuries Old Hudson Valley Intersection?
Some of the history here in the Hudson Valley can be traced all the back to the 1600's. It's even possible that Hudson Valley native's ancestors helped settle the land that we call the Hudson Valley today. There is an extensive amount of history that lives in each town. Are you ready to explore it?
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
Orange County BOE still tallying votes in close Assembly District 99 race
The Assembly District 99 contains parts of Orange and Rockland counties.
Guilderland not allowing sign at new Herbie’s location, owner says
Herbie’s Burgers is planning to open its third location in Guilderland on November 17. Owner Nicholas Warchol commissioned local artist Frank Smith to paint the sign on the building, but Warchol tells NEWS10 that the Town of Guilderland is not allowing the sign.
Upstate NY’s First Snow Coming This Week: Here’s What To Expect
What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 11-13
The weekend is almost here! From music to races to Saratoga Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on November 11, 12, and 13.
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
