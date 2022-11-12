There was a time when betting on baseball was the Cardinal Sin. From the early days of the game, back before the major leagues were a dream, gambling was a black mark. Thomas Devyr, Ed Duffy, and William Wansley of the New York Mutuals were exiled in 1865, although all three were eventually reinstated. The Chicago Black Sox, Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, and others were all banished from the game for their wagers. Even Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays were kicked out for the “crime” of being hired by casinos to greet guests and sign autographs.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO