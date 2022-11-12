Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Key Piece of 2018 Manny Machado Trade to LA Released by Orioles
The former top prospect finds himself at a career crossroads.
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
Cincinnati Reds among teams in trade talks with Tampa Bay Rays about pitching, per report
The Cincinnati Reds are among Major League Baseball teams that have been in touch with the Tampa Bay Rays about their available pitching, according to a report Sunday night via Twitter from MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Morosi reported that the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels also...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Heaney Rumors: New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams
Despite coming off a rough finish to the 2021 season with the New York Yankees, Andrew Heaney drew free agency interest from upwards of 10 teams prior to signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year, $8.5 million contract. Heaney believed joining the Dodgers would help him get back...
Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose trying for reinstatement once more
There was a time when betting on baseball was the Cardinal Sin. From the early days of the game, back before the major leagues were a dream, gambling was a black mark. Thomas Devyr, Ed Duffy, and William Wansley of the New York Mutuals were exiled in 1865, although all three were eventually reinstated. The Chicago Black Sox, Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, and others were all banished from the game for their wagers. Even Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays were kicked out for the “crime” of being hired by casinos to greet guests and sign autographs.
Yardbarker
Tampa Bay Rays Should Target Abreu, Rizzo After Ji-Man Choi Trade
As has become almost expected of the Tampa Bay Rays, the club traded a fan favorite, Thursday afternoon. The Rays dealt first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates for 24-year-old, right-handed pitching prospect Jack Hartman. A lifetime .203 hitter against lefties, Choi had become a platoon player that mostly...
Numerous teams calling roster-crunched Rays in search of pitching
Several teams are facing a 40-man roster crunch this winter, with the Rays in particular facing a lot of tough decisions due to the depth in their talented farm system. As such, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi (Twitter links) reports that the Rays have been “in advanced trade negotiations” and could make multiple deals before Tuesday’s deadline to set 40-man rosters in advance of the Rule 5 Draft.
Phillies extend hitting coach Kevin Long through 2025
The Phillies have signed hitting coach Kevin Long to a contract extension that runs through the 2025 season, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports. Long just completed his first season in Philadelphia, joining the team last winter after a four-year stint as the Nationals’ hitting coach. Most coaches operate on...
Yardbarker
Red Sox’ Wandy Abreu named Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Year
Red Sox prospect Wandy Abreu has been named the Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Year, Minor League Baseball announced on Friday. Abreu, 20, made 18 relief appearances for the DSL Red Sox Blue affiliate this season. Thirteen of those 18 outings were scoreless, as the right-hander posted a 1.22 ERA and 3.14 FIP to go along with 45 strikeouts to 11 walks over 37 total innings of work.
Yardbarker
Halos Will Need Some New Minor League Coaches in 2023
The Angels have made some changes to their coaching staff in the minor leagues — and had some changes made for them. Brian Betancourth, the Triple-A hitting coach for the Angels' affiliated Salt Lake Bees, will not return in 2023. He's been with the team since 2019, but next year, they'll have someone new in charge.
FOX Sports
Refsnyder agrees to $1.2 million, 1-year deal with Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Outfielder Rob Refsnyder has a $1.2 million salary for his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox that avoided salary arbitration. The deal includes $100,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $25,000 each for 300, 350, 400 and 450. Refsnyder, 31, hit .307 with six...
dodgerblue.com
Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
Dodgers News: Multiple Minor Leaguers Join Free Agent Market
A handful of Dodger minor leaguers elect for free agency
GM Mike Elias discusses Orioles’ 'win-now mode' offseason
Orioles general manager Mike Elias spoke with reporters (including MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko and The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham) at the GM Meetings about some of Baltimore’s winter plans, as the club looks to build on its surprising 83-win season. While Elias noted that “we’re not going to...
Astros fire assistant general manager Scott Powers
The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Scott Powers, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. This comes on the heels of the firing of general manager James Click earlier today. As noted by Passan, Click hired Powers away from the Dodgers back in January. The Astros parting ways with Click...
3-star CB Cameron Calhoun decommits from Cincinnati
Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun has decommitted from Cincinnati. Calhoun had also been committed to West Virginia earlier in the cycle. He is the No. 477 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
