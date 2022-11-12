Read full article on original website
Crypto Crash: Canadian Retirees Burn Their Fingers in Bitcoin
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Canada's third-largest pension fund, was also an investor in FTX, the popular cryptocurrency exchange that filed for bankruptcy on Friday. The pension fund invested $75 million in FTX International and its U.S. entity, FTX.US, in October 2021. In January, the pension fund made an additional investment of $20 million in FTX.US.
BBC
Biggest crypto exchange Binance urges new industry rules
The head of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange has told global leaders new regulations are needed. Binance chief Changpeng Zhao was speaking at a conference in Bali, Indonesia, attended by heads of the G20 group of nations. The company has also announced plans for a recovery fund to help struggling...
thecoinrise.com
Hong Kong Calls for Increased Supervision and Transparency after FTX Fall
In a bid to avoid other situations like that of FTX, Hong Kong’s financial secretary Paul Chan has called for proper supervision and transparency when handling digital assets in the country. According to the release by the Hong Kong government, while it is important to embrace innovation and technology,...
thecoinrise.com
Binance CEO CZ Shares Safety Tips to Users of Crypto Platforms
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO and co-founder of Binance has shared some red flags investors using cryptocurrency exchange platforms should look out for while these platforms declare their proof of assets. According to the veteran’s words in a recent tweet, large inflows and outflows from exchange-related addresses before or after...
thecoinrise.com
CySEC Orders FTX Europe to Suspend Operation in the Region
The effect of the FTX crisis has surged through almost all its businesses including its subsidiaries and they have been affected by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and discussions. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Cyprus (CySEC) has ordered the FTX Europe arm to suspend its operation in the European...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
AOL Corp
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Bahamas securities regulator freezes FTX assets
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) — the country's securities regulator — froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) and "related parties" on Nov. 10 and suspended FTX's registration in the country. In a statement the SCB said it was aware of "public statements suggesting that...
Crypto Is in Big Trouble Again
The year 2022 is turning into hell for the crypto industry. The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion since hitting a record high of $3 trillion in November 2021, amid crypto mania, according to data firm CoinGecko. This decline is explained by fears linked to an upcoming recession, which...
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao
According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
Why Bitcoin and Crypto Are in Crisis Today
Difficult to ignore these three letters in the last few days. You are probably living on another planet if you haven't seen or heard them in the news. A little catch-up: These letters are the name of a big player in the cryptocurrency industry, a player which imploded overnight. Until...
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens […]
Crypto Shaken and Threatened By the Clash Between Two Billionaires
Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao are two young billionaires. Their respective fortunes are linked to their investments in the young crypto industry that wants to completely disrupt the financial services sector. Bankman-Fried is worth $15.6 billion as of Nov. 7, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhao is worth $18.3 billion,...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Downfall Sends Shockwaves Through Crypto
"By Ken SweetSam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world’s first trillionaire.Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried range from bemused to hostile after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, leaving his investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions. Bankman-Fried himself could face civil or criminal charges.“I've known him for a number of years and what just happened is just shocking,” said Jeremy Allaire, the co-founder and CEO of cryptocurrency company Circle.Under Bankman-Fried,...
NASDAQ
Once More for the People in the Back: Get Your Digital Assets off Centralized Exchanges
Just when you thought the coast was clear to take a position in crypto, the bottom has fallen out — yet again. This time, it happened because crypto exchange FTX may have become insolvent, and its bailout from Binance is no longer on the table. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the...
AP source: US authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX
NEW YORK (AP) — The swift collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the crypto world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices. FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself...
thecoinrise.com
Troubled Vauld Receive Moratorium Extension Till Jan 20th
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Vauld which has been going through a bankruptcy process after halting withdrawal on its platform in July has received a moratorium extension till January 2023, according to an email sent to its creditors. Specifically, the Peter Thiel-backed digital asset company now has until January 20th to come up with an efficient restructuring plan under the new creditor protection.
forkast.news
Binance says it will set up crypto recovery fund, industry standards group
Binance plans to help set up a global cryptocurrency association to “set very strong standards for the industry,” the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said on Monday in Indonesia at the B20 Summit, a conference running alongside the G20 summit that starts Tuesday. In...
