Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
Biden's past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China's Xi
When President Joe Biden first declared that the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan should China move on it, his words were written off by some as a casual, if unfortunate, mischaracterization of American policy.
North Korea put on notice: Nuclear test would draw "unprecedentedly strong" response
The United States, Japan and South Korea warned Wednesday that a North Korean nuclear test would warrant an "unprecedentedly strong response," vowing unity after a blitz of missile launches from the hermit state. Following talks in Tokyo, the three nations' deputy foreign ministers said they would ramp up their deterrence...
Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
Biden Discusses Taiwan With China's Xi in Effort to Avoid a ‘New Cold War'
President Joe Biden objected to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi Jinping, as the leaders of the two superpowers aimed to “manage” differences between their nations as they compete for global influence. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
Biden, China’s Xi Jinping hold in-person meeting at G-20 Summit in Indonesia
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met in person Monday for the first time since Biden took office on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
BBC
Xi Biden meeting: US leader promises 'no new Cold War' with China
US President Joe Biden has promised there will be no "new Cold War" with China, following a conciliatory meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also said he did not believe China would invade Taiwan. It was the first in-person meeting between the two superpower leaders since Mr Biden took...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a...
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
kalkinemedia.com
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
kalkinemedia.com
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week. Biden and Chinese...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. doing all it can for release of hunger striker in Egypt - security adviser
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States is doing "everything it can" to secure the release of Egytian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah from jail in Egypt and President Joe Biden raised the case with his Egyptian counterpart, the U.S. national security adviser said on Saturday. Biden, who flew in...
US News and World Report
With Biden and Xi to Meet, China Warns U.S. on Taiwan Briefing
BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Friday condemned a White House plan to brief Taiwan on the results of a much-anticipated meeting between President Joe Biden and his counterpart, Xi Jinping, next week on the sidelines of a G20 gathering in Indonesia. The two leaders will meet on Monday, the White House...
What Biden and Xi Can Agree On
Summits come and go, usually leaving little trace of their long-term significance. The meeting scheduled this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali could be different. The geopolitical stakes are high. Both sides know it. And so does the rest of the world.
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden to hold news conference as G20 convenes -White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and answer reporters' questions following his meetings with the leaders of China and Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually - CNBC Indonesia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday. "He is unable to attend because ... there are incidents in the United States and...
Washington Examiner
White House downplays potential for Biden-Xi meeting to 'reset' US-China relationship
The White House dismissed the prospect of President Joe Biden's first in-person discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping easing the strained relationship between their two countries. National security adviser Jake Sullivan bristled when asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One whether the meeting could thaw the icy relationship, underscoring...
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
President Joe Biden on Sunday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan amid continued "provocations" from North Korea's missile tests.
Comments / 0