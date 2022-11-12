Read full article on original website
oklahoma Sooner
Road Swing Starts Tuesday at BYU for Sooners
NORMAN – In a rematch of last year's overtime thriller, No. 15 Oklahoma and BYU are set to face off once again, this time with the matchup taking place in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on BYUtv with Spencer Linton, Kristen Kozlowski and Jason Shephard on the call. Brian Brinkley will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network on 1520 AM KOKC in Oklahoma.
This Time, Oklahoma Survives, Outlasts UAPB
After a rough finish in Monday's season opener, the Sooners held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff this time to secure their first win of the season.
Oklahoma Gains Commitment From In-State 2023 4-Star SF Kaden Cooper
Cooper is rated the No. 8 shooting forward in the 2023 class in 247Sports' composite rankings.
KTLO
Connley throws 5 TDs in Prairie View A&M’s victory at UAPB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Trazon Connley threw a career-high five touchdown passes on eight completions and Prairie View A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55-24 on Saturday. Connley was 8 of 15 for 193 yards for the Southwestern Athletic Conference West leaders (6-4, 5-2). His touchdowns went to five different receivers.
Prairie View A&M stands tall after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Prairie View A&M was dominant on Saturday afternoon at Simmons Bank Field to storm past Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a lopsided victory The post Prairie View A&M stands tall after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
North Little Rock, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Stuttgart High School basketball team will have a game with Central Arkansas Christian School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 16 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th outbreak
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 16 tornadoes from Friday night.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Colder weather is here and rain is coming … and a little snow
Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s this morning, and they will not get out of the 50s during the day. Little Rock will likely have its high temperature around Noon …59°. Parts of NW & North Arkansas have already seen some rain. Central Arkansas has a small chance of rain today, but tonight the chance of rain will be dramatically higher.
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
magnoliareporter.com
Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello
MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
onlyinark.com
10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock
It is officially soup season, and to celebrate this glorious occasion, I thought it would be an ideal time to go over 10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock. But first, some ground rules. All soups mentioned below must be from Little Rock restaurants, not Little Rock area restaurants. Apologies in advance to places that call home to the likes of North Little Rock, Benton, and Conway. Second, no national chains. Third, also check the menu for soups. Some are specials, others are seasonal. Fourth, well, there is no fourth. Let’s get to it.
KTLO
80 individuals indicted between Pine Bluff, Little Rock for drugs, firearms pipeline
LITTLE ROCK — Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests Wednesday morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed.
Capitol View: Reviewing the winning lineup from Election Day and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.
Election Day is fast behind Arkansas and the dust has settled. Looking at the midterm winners is the focus of this Sunday’s Capitol View.
KHBS
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team
Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
Reminder: Interstate-30 weekend lane closures
If you plan on cruising on Interstate-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock this weekend, you may want to leave a little bit earlier.
