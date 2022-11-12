ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Road Swing Starts Tuesday at BYU for Sooners

NORMAN – In a rematch of last year's overtime thriller, No. 15 Oklahoma and BYU are set to face off once again, this time with the matchup taking place in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on BYUtv with Spencer Linton, Kristen Kozlowski and Jason Shephard on the call. Brian Brinkley will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network on 1520 AM KOKC in Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
KTLO

Connley throws 5 TDs in Prairie View A&M’s victory at UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Trazon Connley threw a career-high five touchdown passes on eight completions and Prairie View A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55-24 on Saturday. Connley was 8 of 15 for 193 yards for the Southwestern Athletic Conference West leaders (6-4, 5-2). His touchdowns went to five different receivers.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

North Little Rock, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Stuttgart High School basketball team will have a game with Central Arkansas Christian School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
STUTTGART, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello

MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
MONTICELLO, AR
onlyinark.com

10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock

It is officially soup season, and to celebrate this glorious occasion, I thought it would be an ideal time to go over 10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock. But first, some ground rules. All soups mentioned below must be from Little Rock restaurants, not Little Rock area restaurants. Apologies in advance to places that call home to the likes of North Little Rock, Benton, and Conway. Second, no national chains. Third, also check the menu for soups. Some are specials, others are seasonal. Fourth, well, there is no fourth. Let’s get to it.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team

Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
ARKANSAS STATE

