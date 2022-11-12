Read full article on original website
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, commits to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has signed and committed to the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo-guard out of Camden (N.J.) committed to the Wildcats over other options which included Louisville, Villanova, Memphis and others. Wagner is the son of former college basketball star Dajuan Wagner, who played for now-Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Memphis.
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Kentucky
The annual Governor's Cup game has a kickoff time. Louisville's game at rival Kentucky will kick at 3pm, with the SEC Network providing the television broadcast. Louisville is 6-4 on the season following a 31-16 loss at No. 12 Clemson on Saturday. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Cardinals, who have two regular season games remaining. In addition to the season finale in Lexington on Nov. 26, UofL will close its home schedule this weekend when NC State visits. Kickoff for the team's final ACC game of the season is set for 3:30pm.
Kentucky set for return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse
LEXINGTON - Just 243 days since Kentucky's stunning NCAA Tournament loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, John Calipari will take his team back to the scene of the crime. The No. 4 ranked Wildcats (2-0) will travel back to Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Michigan State Spartans will await for a 7:00 p.m. EST Champions Classic showdown.
Kick time, TV set for Kentucky-Louisville
Kick time and TV designation is set for Kentucky's annual Governor's Cup rivalry game vs. Louisville on Nov. 26. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC) and Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) will kick off from Kroger Field...
Watch: Scangarello, White, Levis Talk Following 24-21 Vandy Defeat
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, defensive coordinator Brad White and starting quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Scangarello touched on the multiple offensive miscues, the play of Levis, where the team ...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Kentucky week
After taking care of business at Mississippi State last weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs again face another road test this week, this time against a very familiar SEC East foe. No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) are headed to Lexington on Saturday to face Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on CBS. The Bulldogs are looking for success similar to what they’ve had in the past against the Wildcats: Georgia has a 61-12-2 all-time record in the series and is riding a 12-game win streak against Kentucky.
Mark Stoops provides further context to comments about coaching changes for Kentucky
Mark Stoops and Kentucky suffered a massively disappointing loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday in Lexington, falling 24-21 at Kroger Field. It ended a 26-game SEC losing streak for the Commodores. The Wildcats entered the game ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff rankings. After starting the year 4-0, they have...
Cameron Calhoun decommits from Cincinnati during visit to Kentucky
Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun (6-foot, 170) decommitted from Cincinnati while on an official visit to Kentucky Sunday. "I want to first thank God for putting me in this position to be able to play football. I want to thank my parents, my coaches and my teammates for helping me throughout this process. Thank you to all the fans, coaches and assistant at the University of Cincinnati. This decision was hard to make but after long thought and consideration, I will be decommitting from the University of Cincinnati," Calhoun wrote on Twitter.
Morehead State wins 62-55 against Bellarmine
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Jake Wolfe’s 14 points helped Morehead State defeat Bellarmine with a score of 62-55 on Saturday night. Wolfe also contributed five rebounds for the Eagles (2-1). Drew Thelwell shot 4 for 15, including 3 for 12 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Mark Freeman recorded 13 points and shot 1 of 5 from the field and 10 for 13 from the line.
Mark Stoops' worst loss? Kentucky head coach getting blasted after home upset against Vanderbilt
Mark Stoops and Kentucky entered Saturday as the No. 24 team in the College Football Playoff standings. The Wildcats welcomed Vanderbilt, a team they had beaten 6 times in a row, to Kroger Field. The Commodores hadn’t won an SEC game in 26 attempts. That streak is now over...
Clark Lea, crying during postgame interview, reacts to Vanderbilt beating Kentucky
Vandy’s 26-game SEC losing streak is over, and it came against the Kentucky Wildcats. Vanderbilt defeated UK 24-21 Saturday afternoon in Lexington. Quarterback Mike Wright accounted for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Commodores defense held Will Levis to just 109 yards passing, including 1 interception. Following the game,...
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt college football 2022 live stream (11/12) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Kentucky Wildcats host the Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, November 12, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. No. 24 Kentucky is 6-3 overall, 3-3 in the SEC this season, while Vanderbilt is 3-6, 0-5. The Wildcats won...
VIDEO – Cathryn Brown Signs With the University of Kentucky
Before a large crowd of friends and family Saturday, Cathryn Brown signed her letter of intent to play golf at the University of Kentucky. She called it a dream come true in this YSE interview.
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Playoffs, Round 2
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
Victim identified in deadly river crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
Lexington couple loses everything in fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
