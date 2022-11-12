ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Ayers scores 26, Bowling Green defeats Oakland 87-82

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Leon Ayers III’s 26 points helped Bowling Green defeat Oakland 87-82 on Friday night.

Ayers also contributed three steals for the Falcons (2-0). Chandler Turner scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Kaden Metheny recorded 15 points, all on 3-pointers.

The Golden Grizzlies (1-1) were led in scoring by Trey Townsend, who finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Jalen Moore added 18 points, eight assists and two steals for Oakland. Rocket Watts finished with 13 points.

Bowling Green’s next game is Tuesday against Wright State on the road, and Oakland hosts Oklahoma State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy