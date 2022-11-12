Devils Dump Gibbs, Travel To Anderson County Next

Adjatay Dabbs is so good at football that even when he’s not playing, he finds a way to get into the end zone.

Nursing an injury, the senior playmaking receiver sat out Greeneville’s 58-28 win over Gibbs in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night at Burley Stadium.

But Dabbs’ cousin, junior running back Amanuel Dickson, donned Dabbs’ No. 5 jersey instead of his No. 4 and ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns.

“I really just wanted to play for Adjatay tonight because he’s gone through a tough time with these injuries,” Dickson said. “I just felt like it would make his day if I came out and balled out in his number with his name on my back.”

And Dickson added with a big smile, “I got him into the end zone three times.”

Greeneville improves to 12-0 and will travel to postseason rival Anderson County for a quarterfinal game next week.

Anderson County defeated Elizabethton 30-24 at home on Friday night to also improve to 12-0.

Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen told his players in the postgame huddle the Mavericks had been talking trash about a potential matchup with the Greene Devils even before last night.

“They wanted us and they got us,” he said. “They’re a really good football team, obviously. It will be a big challenge, but they’re going to have a big challenge too with the Greene Devils coming to town.

“Anderson County has a big-time offense, they’re really good on defense and their confidence is up there. ... But I like to talk with our pads on the football field.”

While things indeed get more serious with next week’s game at Anderson County, Greeneville had its second cakewalk in as many games thus far in these playoffs against Gibbs.

The Greene Devils rolled up 452 yards – 317 rushing, 135 passing – and 19 first downs en route to a 58-7 lead at halftime. They finished with 562 yards – 373 rushing, 189 passing.

Remarkable about those numbers is not only did Dabbs not play, but starting senior running back Damien Short sat out to heal up for next week as well.

In addition to Dickson picking up the slack, sophomore Carson Quillen ran for 138 yards and two TDs on six carries. Neither touched the ball in the second half as freshman Maddox Bishop mopped up with 70 yards on 14 carries.

“Damien could have played tonight, but I held him out because I’ve got other dogs in the backfield who run like wild men,” Spradlen said. “... The offensive line did really well. We’ve got to win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, establish the running game and we did that tonight.”

Greeneville senior quarterback Brady Quillen completed four of six passes for 100 yards and two TDs in the first half.

Quillen surpassed current offensive coordinator Cody Baugh for third place on the school’s all-time passing yards list and Jordan Greenway for second on the career passing TD list with a 67-yard score to senior Mason Laws late in the first quarter.

Quillen now has 5,051 yards passing and 58 TD passes for his career.

Laws finished with three catches for 84 yards and two TDs.

Junior quarterback Corbin Cannon took over for Quillen in the first half and completed five of nine passes for 67 yards.

Freshman Cole Franklin caught three passes for 35 yards, and freshman Zaydyn Anderson had three catches for 19 yards.