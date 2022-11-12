ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

PIX11

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
The Associated Press

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
Reno-Gazette Journal

Democrat Conine wins reelection as Nevada treasurer; Fiore personally calls to concede

On Saturday night, after additional election results from Nevada's two urban counties extended treasurer Zach Conine's lead, his Republican rival Michele Fiore called to concede. With 98% of the vote reported as of Monday morning, the Associated Press called the state treasurer's race for Conine, a first-term Democrat who was leading Fiore by nearly 16,500...
270towin.com

Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12

As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
The Center Square

Rhode Island voters authorize $400B in state borrowing

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island will borrow $400 million to help refurbish a state-run university campus, replenish a school building, and fund environmental projects after voters on Tuesday approved three ballot questions authorizing the spending. Question 1, which was approved by 58% of the vote, calls for issuing $100 million in bonds for the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay Campus’ education and research needs. The University of Rhode...
Examiner Enterprise

After 187 years, U.S. House to consider seating Cherokee delegate

After a three-year wait for Kimberly Teehee — and a 187-year one for the Cherokee Nation — the U.S. House of Representatives’ Rules Committee on Wednesday will take up the matter of seating a nonvoting delegate of the tribe. Read the rest of the story in the Tulsa World at http://bit.ly/3E1Jp82. This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: After 187 years, U.S. House to consider seating Cherokee delegate

