Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
iuhoosiers.com
Bates Brings Spark to Hoosier Cause
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Cream 'n Crimson basketball truth resonates for Tamar Bates. It's not who starts or even finishes that matters. It's what you do with your allotted time. The sophomore guard is not an Indiana starter. He might never be in this season of so much depth and promise, but that's not the point. Opportunities are everywhere you look if you play hard, defend hard and push to coach Mike Woodson's expectations.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Defeated at No. 9 Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Indiana Volleyball team (13-15, 6-10) fell Sunday afternoon 0-3 (22-25, 9-25, 15-25) to No. 9 Minnesota in Maturi Pavilion. This matched marked the final in a stretch of five-straight matches against top-16 teams with four of those games coming away from home. Candela Alonso-Corcelles, Mady...
iuhoosiers.com
IU Falls to Rutgers in Big Ten Final
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Indiana men's soccer was denied its 16th Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday (Nov. 13). The Hoosiers (10-4-6, 3-1-4 B1G) fell to No. 2-seed Rutgers (10-4-6, 4-2-2 B1G), 3-1, in the tournament final on Yurcak Field, as the Scarlet Knights claimed their program's first Big Ten Tournament title.
iuhoosiers.com
Noon Kick at Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A trip to Michigan State awaits the Indiana football program and will kick off at Noon on Big Ten Network inside Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19. The meeting between Indiana (3-7, 1-6) and Michigan State (5-5, 3-4) will mark the 65th meeting for the Old Brass Spittoon and the 69th meeting in series history. Indiana's last trip to East Lansing was a 24-0 victory for the Hoosiers in 2020 and was the first shutout in the series for either squad since 1993.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Fall at No. 2/2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Dexter Williams II provided a spark against perhaps the best team in college football, and if it came with mistakes, nobody said learning curves were easy. They certainly weren't Saturday afternoon at No. 2 Ohio State. Still, Williams made a big impression during Indiana's 56-14 defeat. He made plays by running and passing after taking over for starter Connor Bazelak in the first quarter.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Run Past UMass Lowell
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes led all scorers with 17 points as No. 11 Indiana cruised to 93-37 victory over UMass Lowell on Friday night. Holmes got things started for the Hoosiers (2-0) early, as she had all seven points for her team with 6:12 to play in the first quarter. She ended up with nine in the opening period, as IU led 22-12.
iuhoosiers.com
Top 25 Battle Set For Monday Night When No. 11 IU Visits No. 5/4 Tennessee
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first top 25 matchup is set for the No. 11 Hoosiers when it takes on No. 5/4 Tennessee on Monday night in Knoxville. The game will air live on ESPN2. Thompson-Bowling Arena • Knoxville, Tenn. Broadcast: ESPN2 (Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck) Radio: WHCC 105.1...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: at Ohio State
• Indiana and Ohio State met for the 96th time in series history on Saturday in Columbus. The Buckeyes own a 79-12-5 edge all-time. • Indiana's captains were A.J. Barner, Cam Jones, Devon Matthews and Tiawan Mullen. • Indiana won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Ohio...
iuhoosiers.com
Three Hoosiers Earn Bids to NCAA Cross Country Championships
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A trio of Indiana Cross Country runners earned bids to the NCAA Cross Country Championships as announced by the committee during Saturday's (Nov. 12) selection show. Mariah Wehrle, Sarah Schmitt and Gabriel Sanchez earned a spot in next weekend's face following their performances at the NCAA...
