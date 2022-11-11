Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
Yardbarker
JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching
This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown posts screenshot of alleged text where Tom Brady keeps it real
In the message -- which appears to be from May 10, 2021 -- Brady, enjoying an afternoon off, sent Brown a lengthy message with some tough, necessary words for the chaotic wide receiver. "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above...
Yardbarker
Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown shares supposed text message he got from Tom Brady
Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an abrupt end when he had a meltdown on the field last season, but it appears there were concerns about his commitment to the team long before that. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Monday that purportedly...
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put) out this...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady defends Colts' Jim Irsay over Jeff Saturday hire
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady defended Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay over his hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday. "Well, it was obviously unprecedented and to go from his role, what he was working on in media, to that in the middle of the season is something very unique," Brady said of Saturday during the latest edition of his "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show with broadcaster Jim Gray, as shared by Ryan Gaydos of Fox News. "And, obviously, Jim Irsay had a great relationship with him. He felt like Jeff can come in and do some things that they hadn't been doing. And, you know, I think the owners always have at their discretion the ability to do what they want with their team.
Yardbarker
Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
Yardbarker
Colts' Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher calling hiring 'a disgrace'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has responded to comments made by former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher about his hiring. "I respect his opinion, you know? Here’s the thing. God is my defender, man. I don’t have to defend myself," Saturday told NBC Sports' Peter King after the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 to finish off the most controversial NFL coaching debut in recent memory. "I am absolutely comfortable in who I am. I respect all those guys. Whoever has whatever negative opinion, I can assure you, it’s not gonna change who I am or what I believe I’m called to do. I have no idea, and I still don’t, how successful I’ll be, but we’re gonna work hard at it and I believe I can lead men and lead the staff. I’m excited about the opportunity."
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Confirms A Zack Greinke Rumor
Zack Greinke returned to where it all began this past offseason after the conclusion of the lockout, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals. The veteran right-hander is a free agent once again. Greinke went 4-9 in 26 starts and posted a 3.68 ERA. The right-hander is a...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have started the season at a very low point when they went down 22 points to the Dallas Mavericks on opening night. However, the team fought back and pulled off an incredible win as the perfect statement opening to a season that has been really good for the Suns.
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Yardbarker
The New York Giants have a superstar budding on the offensive line
The New York Giants‘ most valuable player may not be Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, or Xavier McKinney, but rather budding left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is having an incredible start to the 2022 season. In fact, over 606 offensive snaps this year, Thomas hasn’t given up a sack, allowing...
Yardbarker
NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder
It sounds like it wasn't just Boston Celtics fans who disagreed with Jayson Tatum's technical foul Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game knotted at 35 early in the second quarter Thunder big man, Aleksej Pokusevski took the ball and drove toward the net before being fouled by Tatum. The Celtics foul didn't agree with the iffy foul and slapped his hands together. This was a play that has been done likely a million times before, but for some reason, Tatum was issued a technical foul.
Yardbarker
Former Braves top prospect has been designated for assignment
Especially in Atlanta, Toussaint really shined at times and looked like a guy who could be a frontline starter going forward. Now, he has been let go by the Angels. He could still be outrighted to the minor leagues after being removed from the 40-man roster, but I’d be willing to bet someone gambles on his potential. If someone can unlock him, they’re going to have a special player on their hands. Best of luck, Touki.
Yardbarker
Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
Yardbarker
Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft
Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
Comments / 0