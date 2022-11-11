ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching

This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown posts screenshot of alleged text where Tom Brady keeps it real

In the message -- which appears to be from May 10, 2021 -- Brady, enjoying an afternoon off, sent Brown a lengthy message with some tough, necessary words for the chaotic wide receiver. "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above...
Yardbarker

Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist

The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown shares supposed text message he got from Tom Brady

Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an abrupt end when he had a meltdown on the field last season, but it appears there were concerns about his commitment to the team long before that. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Monday that purportedly...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady defends Colts' Jim Irsay over Jeff Saturday hire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady defended Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay over his hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday. "Well, it was obviously unprecedented and to go from his role, what he was working on in media, to that in the middle of the season is something very unique," Brady said of Saturday during the latest edition of his "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show with broadcaster Jim Gray, as shared by Ryan Gaydos of Fox News. "And, obviously, Jim Irsay had a great relationship with him. He felt like Jeff can come in and do some things that they hadn't been doing. And, you know, I think the owners always have at their discretion the ability to do what they want with their team.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Colts' Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher calling hiring 'a disgrace'

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has responded to comments made by former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher about his hiring. "I respect his opinion, you know? Here’s the thing. God is my defender, man. I don’t have to defend myself," Saturday told NBC Sports' Peter King after the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 to finish off the most controversial NFL coaching debut in recent memory. "I am absolutely comfortable in who I am. I respect all those guys. Whoever has whatever negative opinion, I can assure you, it’s not gonna change who I am or what I believe I’m called to do. I have no idea, and I still don’t, how successful I’ll be, but we’re gonna work hard at it and I believe I can lead men and lead the staff. I’m excited about the opportunity."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Confirms A Zack Greinke Rumor

Zack Greinke returned to where it all began this past offseason after the conclusion of the lockout, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals. The veteran right-hander is a free agent once again. Greinke went 4-9 in 26 starts and posted a 3.68 ERA. The right-hander is a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss

It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The New York Giants have a superstar budding on the offensive line

The New York Giants‘ most valuable player may not be Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, or Xavier McKinney, but rather budding left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is having an incredible start to the 2022 season. In fact, over 606 offensive snaps this year, Thomas hasn’t given up a sack, allowing...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder

It sounds like it wasn't just Boston Celtics fans who disagreed with Jayson Tatum's technical foul Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game knotted at 35 early in the second quarter Thunder big man, Aleksej Pokusevski took the ball and drove toward the net before being fouled by Tatum. The Celtics foul didn't agree with the iffy foul and slapped his hands together. This was a play that has been done likely a million times before, but for some reason, Tatum was issued a technical foul.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Braves top prospect has been designated for assignment

Especially in Atlanta, Toussaint really shined at times and looked like a guy who could be a frontline starter going forward. Now, he has been let go by the Angels. He could still be outrighted to the minor leagues after being removed from the 40-man roster, but I’d be willing to bet someone gambles on his potential. If someone can unlock him, they’re going to have a special player on their hands. Best of luck, Touki.
Yardbarker

Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft

Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
ATLANTA, GA

