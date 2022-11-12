ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Xavier wins 86-64 over Montana

By Data Skrive
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle's 18 points helped Xavier defeat Montana 86-64 on Friday night.

Freemantle also contributed four steals for the Musketeers (2-0). Jack Nunge shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. KyKy Tandy was 4 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Dischon Thomas finished with 15 points for the Grizzlies (0-2). Lonnell Martin Jr. added 13 points and two steals for Montana. In addition, Josh Bannan had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Xavier led Montana 49-37 at the half, with Freemantle (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Xavier outscored Montana in the second half by 10 points, with Nunge scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Johnson scores 14 in New Orleans' 65-63 victory

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 14 points as New Orleans beat Saint Francis (Ill.) 65-63 on Saturday night. Johnson added five assists and five steals for the Privateers (1-1). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 14 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Omarion Henry recorded six points and finished 3 of 7 from the floor. EJ Charles led the way for the Fighting Saints (0-1) with 15 points, two steals and two blocks. Saint Francis also got 10 points from Don Joachim. In addition, Darius Wright finished with nine points and four assists. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Leader Telegram

Dejulius scores 22, Cincinnati drops Eastern Kentucky 87-69

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Dejulius' 22 points helped Cincinnati defeat Eastern Kentucky 87-69 on Sunday. Dejulius shot 9 for 17, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bearcats (3-0). Jeremiah Davenport added 19 points while going 7 of 16 (3 for 8 from distance), and he also had three steals. Landers Nolley II recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Leader Telegram

Brown's 14 lead Louisiana over East Tennessee State 81-77

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — (AP) — Jordan Brown scored 14 points as Louisiana beat East Tennessee State 81-77 on Sunday night. Brown finished 6 of 10 from the floor for the Ragin' Cajuns (3-0). Kentrell Garnett scored 13 points, going 4 of 9 (3 for 7 from distance). Terence Lewis II went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points. Jalen Haynes finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Buccaneers (2-1). Josh Taylor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jordan King had 13 points. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Leader Telegram

Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 Georgia leads an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll. The rest of the Top 25 has been shuffled around after eight ranked teams lost. The Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Oregon losing at home to Washington and UCLA losing at home to...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:14 a.m. EST

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Tide out; Fab frosh; Ducks can't close No reason to hedge anymore: Alabama is out of the College Football Playoff race. The 10th-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 11 Mississippi, but all that did was clinch the SEC West for No. 7 LSU, which beat Arkansas earlier in the day. Without a path to the Southeastern Conference championship game, the slim chance Alabama had to reach the CFP for the eighth time in its nine-year history is now none. LSU's fabulous freshman...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip

No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday. The Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said in his Michigan football press conference before Illinois

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There aren’t a lot of questions at the moment for Michigan football that we don’t already have the answers to. The Wolverines have methodically dismantled every team that they’ve faced thus far, and with Illinois up next, considering that the Illini have lost the last two games and are now unranked, the expectation outside of Schembechler Hall is for more of the same. Then, it’s onto Ohio State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
732
Followers
9K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy