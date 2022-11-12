Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Michigan high school football scoreboard: regional finals
Grand Ledge (9-2) at Caledonia (10-1) at E. Kentwood, 1 Sat. Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 Sat. Warren De La Salle 55, Harr. T’ship L'Anse Creuse 7. Zeeland West (10-1) at Muskegon (9-2), 1 Sat. Division 4. Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14. G. Rapids South Christian 28,...
MLive.com
See photos as Muskegon football faces Zeeland West in D3 regional finals
MUSKEGON, MI - Fans braved the first snow of the season to watch Muskegon face off against Zeeland West at Muskegon High School on Saturday. Muskegon took an immediate lead, but Zeeland West caught up in the second half, making for a nail-biting fourth quarter.
How SBLive's Michigan Power 25 high school football teams fared during regionals
Mason football's defense leads it to regional win over Trenton South Christian football upends Whitehall to advance to state semifinals Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 31-Nov. 6) 1. Belleville (12-0) Regionals: Defeated Detroit Catholic Central 33-10 Recap: ...
Comments / 0