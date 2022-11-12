ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Michigan high school football scoreboard: regional finals

Grand Ledge (9-2) at Caledonia (10-1) at E. Kentwood, 1 Sat. Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 Sat. Warren De La Salle 55, Harr. T’ship L'Anse Creuse 7. Zeeland West (10-1) at Muskegon (9-2), 1 Sat. Division 4. Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14. G. Rapids South Christian 28,...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy