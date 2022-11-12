Olowokere puts up 14, Central Arkansas beats Hendrix 107-56

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Masai Olowokere had 14 points in Central Arkansas' 107-56 win over Hendrix on Friday night.

Olowokere also contributed seven rebounds for the Bears (1-1). Camren Hunter scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Carl Daughtery Jr. shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Warriors (0-1) were led by Colten Berry, who posted 10 points. Craig Collier II added eight points for Hendrix. In addition, Colton McMullin had eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .