HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's basketball team erased any doubt early, opening a 10-point lead less than six minutes into Saturday's contest, and later outscoring MCLA 46-22 in the second half, on the way to a 107-52 win in Leede Arena. Junior Robert McRae III scored a career-high 18 points to lead the offense, with classmate Dusan Neskovic adding 16. Freshman Jackson Munro also got into double figures for the first time in his very young career. In total, 13 Big Green scored points while all 15 players who dressed played at least seven minutes of action.

HANOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO