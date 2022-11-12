Read full article on original website
Related
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Falter in Final Minutes Against New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team battled neck-and-neck with in-state rival New Hampshire and led by as many as five in the fourth quarter, but stumbled down the stretch in a 59-56 loss Sunday afternoon at Leede Arena. The Big Green, still in search of their first...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Falls to Brown in Regular Season Finale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Facing another participant in the upcoming Ivy League Tournament, the Dartmouth volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-21) to Brown in the final match of the regular season. Dartmouth enters the tournament with a record of 16-8 (8-6), while Brown, the defending Ivy League champion, carries...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Cruises Past MCLA, 107-52
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's basketball team erased any doubt early, opening a 10-point lead less than six minutes into Saturday's contest, and later outscoring MCLA 46-22 in the second half, on the way to a 107-52 win in Leede Arena. Junior Robert McRae III scored a career-high 18 points to lead the offense, with classmate Dusan Neskovic adding 16. Freshman Jackson Munro also got into double figures for the first time in his very young career. In total, 13 Big Green scored points while all 15 players who dressed played at least seven minutes of action.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Edged out by No. 4 Colgate at Home
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team gave No. 4 Colgate all it could handle on Saturday, but ultimately fell to the Raiders at home. The Big Green dropped its second straight one-goal game to a top-10 foe, as they were bested by a score of 3-2 at Thompson Arena.
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Soccer Falls to Harvard in Season Finale
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Dartmouth men's soccer team dropped its final match of the 2022 season, falling to Harvard by a score of 3-0. The Big Green and Crimson entered half time in a scoreless tie, but a trio of goals for Harvard gave the home team the victory in the regular season finale.
dartmouthsports.com
Freshmen Claim Three Events as Big Green Battle Cornell and Harvard
HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green won three events as the women's swimming and diving team competed at Karl Michael Pool for the first time this season Saturday afternoon. Dartmouth fell 189.50-109.50 to Cornell and 215-83 to Harvard. "Our women started the meet with great energy and did a...
homenewshere.com
Marlboro runs past Redmen in first round playoff game
TEWKSBURY – A year ago, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team was seeded fifth and were upset (rankings wise) by the No. 12 seed Bedford Buccaneers in the first round of the MIAA inaugural statewide tournament. The Bucs relied on a balance attack with QB Jake Morrison connecting for a pair of TD passes and running back Eric Miles rushed for 157 yards with a score.
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant, Maine-Fort Kent game canceled
SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- The Bryant University men's basketball game with Maine-Fort Kent scheduled for Monday, November 14 has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Bengals because of injuries that have depleted their roster. Fans who have purchased a single-game ticket for Monday will receive a refund within 5-7...
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Cross Country Places Sixth at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship
NEW YORK — The Dartmouth women's cross country team returned to Van Cortlandt Park in New York for the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Friday morning. The Big Green posted 208 points and took sixth in a field of 37 teams. "I'm very proud of our women today," said...
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Bested by Union on Friday Evening
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team fell to Union, 4-1, in ECAC Hockey action on Friday evening at the Messa Rink at Achilles Center. Dartmouth moves to 1-3-1, 1-2-1 while Union improves 5-7-1, 3-2-0. Sean Chisholm scored his first goal of the season for the Big Green. Ian Pierce and Tanner Palocsik chipped in the assists. Cooper Black made 18 saves in net.
Providence Country Day wins first girls volleyball title
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Country Day won its first volleyball title on Saturday, defeating Hope 3-0 in the Division IV title game. The Knights avenge last spring’s loss in the championship with a win this fall.
SK wins state title, ends NK’s bid for perfect season
CRANSTON (WPRI) – On Sunday afternoon, South Kingstown defeated rival North Kingstown to win the 2022 boys soccer state championship 3-1. The Rebels have won two of the last three titles.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Band of the Week: Cranston West High School
We'll feature a different marching band each week on the Friday Night Blitz.
Turnto10.com
Record warmth going away, some rain Sunday, then colder week ahead
Boston tied the Record High Temperature on Saturday, reaching 76 degrees, tying the old record high set November 12, 1909. Providence came within one degree of tying the record of 75 set as well 113 years ago. Many other inland locations reached the mid, even some upper 70s! However, an area of Low Pressure is developing along a secondary cold front swinging through Sunday, that will bring some rain, particularly in the morning, Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50's.
GoLocalProv
Trader Joe’s: Great Market, Lost Opportunity–Architecture Critic Morgan
The arrival of Trader Joe’s on South Main Street is being heralded with much fanfare that one might think it was a real city-saving event. A place to buy food for Fox Point residents, college students, and the denizens of all the new apartment buildings in the 195 Commission’s remittance area, is a welcome addition to the area.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
Comments / 0