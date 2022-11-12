Read full article on original website
Related
Did they or didn’t they? Pa. officials disagree on whether Allentown State Hospital bid-review committee actually met
State Rep. Mike Schlossberg says a special committee to review bids for the Allentown State Hospital property met several times, but the Wolf administration denied a Right-to-Know request for meeting minutes by saying the committee “was not convened.”. Source: pennnews.
Meeting in Easton will show design for affordable ‘model’ housing
Easton is considering affordable, “model” housing on about a dozen vacant lots.
TTEC Healthcare Customer Service Representative – Remote USA in Walnutport, PA
Apply online instantly. View this and more full-time & part-time jobs in Walnutport, PA on Snagajob. Posting id: 799114712. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
Pa. election 2022: Doug Mastriano concedes defeat to Josh Shapiro in governor’s race
Doug Mastriano concedes defeat to Josh Shapiro in governor’s race. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
Paul Muschick: The leading cause of accidental deaths in Lehigh County this year might surprise you. Here’s how you can make a difference
Falls are the leading cause of accidental death in Lehigh County this year, but there are ways to prevent them from happening.
Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds presents his first budget with no tax increase. Here’s what’s in it
Bethlehem mayor J. William Reynolds called the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed last year, a “transformational, historic investment ”at his first budget address Friday. He credited the landmark piece of legislation, along with the diligent planning and budgeting of former mayors, for putting the city in a good financial position today.
