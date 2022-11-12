Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo State Athletics
Nikita Kozyrev And Argjend Imeri Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week
BUFFALO, NY – Nikita Kozyrev (Tallinn, Estonia/Springfield Jr. Blues) from the men's hockey team and Argjend Imeri (Syracuse, NY/Nottingham) from the men's basketball team have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances this past weekend. Kozyrev, a junior business major, tallied three goals and an...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Hockey Falls to #13 Cortland
BUFFALO, NY – Fanny Aneborn scored a hat trick to lead the visitors Cortland to a 7-2 victory over the Buffalo State women's hockey team in NEWHL action on Saturday afternoon at the Ice Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Cortland – 7, Buffalo State – 2 LOCATION:...
Buffalo State Athletics
Football Finishes Season with Loss to St. Lawrence
CANTON, NY – The Buffalo State football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a 31-7 loss to St. Lawrence in Liberty League action on Saturday afternoon. RECORDS: St. Lawrence (4-6, 2-4 Liberty League), Buffalo State (0-10, 0-6 Liberty League) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Darren Thompson (Buffalo, NY/St....
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Hockey Visits #2 Hobart For Non-Conference Matchup
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team will look to continue their strong start as they travel to Geneva tonight as they are set to take on #2 Hobart Statesmen. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. You can follow the action with STATS or VIDEO. Breaking...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Basketball Falls 64-51 To Alfred
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball team fell 64-51 against the Alfred University Saxons this afternoon at the Sports Arena. Tashawni Cornfield (Gowanda, NY/Putham) netted 21 points to lead the Bengal offense, to go along with a team-best nine rebounds and four steals. Brianna Smith (Oakfield, NY/Oakfield)...
Football Frenzy: Batavia wins thriller, Attica, O-A/E, Pembroke raise bricks
Blue Devils win second straight title on last-second touchdown
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Basketball Falls Short Against Wittenberg
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH – The Buffalo State men's basketball team fell short this afternoon as they fell 75-68 against Wittenberg University to close out the John Carroll Tournament at the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center. FINAL SCORE: Wittenberg – 75, Buffalo State – 68 LOCATION: Tony DeCarlo Varsity...
Sam Sorenson flexes Homer to repeat as Section III Class B football champ: ‘He’s a beast’ (56 photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The moment that the Section III Class B football title game between Homer and Indian River turned into a clash of brawn and muscle, the Trojans knew they had the decisive “X” factor. Sam Sorenson.
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Basketball Drops Season Opener With Ohio Wesleyan
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH – The Buffalo State men's basketball team opened their season with day one of the John Carroll Tournament as they fell 79-63 against Ohio Wesleyan. The team will wrap-up their tournament stay tomorrow afternoon. FINAL SCORE: Ohio Wesleyan – 79, Buffalo State – 63.
Buffalo State Athletics
Women’s Basketball Ready for Home Opener against Alfred
BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo State women's basketball team hits the court for its home opener today against the Saxons of Alfred University. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Sports Arena. The Bengals are coming off a season-opening loss to St. John Fisher on Tuesday night, falling 80-49. The Saxons defeated Morrisville State in overtime on Tuesday to secure a win in their first game of the season, 91-84. Follow along with VIDEO or LIVE STATS.
Haverling girls soccer advances to state finals
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams are headed to the state finals for the first time in program history. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) The Haverling girls soccer team defeated Section III champ Westhill 1-0 in the Class B state semifinals in Cortland on Saturday. Lydia Dickson scored the lone goal of the game for the […]
Football Frenzy: McQuaid, Hilton, Canandaigua win titles
McQuaid, Canandaigua four-peat, Hilton snaps drought
WHEC TV-10
Hilton Cadets football wins first Section V since 1994; three other teams crowned champions
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Rich Lipani won the 200th game of his high school football head coaching career earlier in October. On Friday night, his Hilton Cadets football team captured their first sectionals title since 1994. The Cadets had to overcome an undefeated Webster Schroeder team who they lost...
Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens leaves team a week into the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens has left the team a week into the season. Owens shared the news Saturday in a social media post on Instagram that read, in part, “events have occurred that have caused me to make the difficult decision to voluntarily withdraw.”
Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo
Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship. Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who has really ...
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Could Soon Bury Western New York
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Winter Will Stay in Western New York This Week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lake effect precipitation was off and on most of the day for Western New York. In the immediate Rochester area, it was a combination of rain and wet snow showers with no real accumulation. However, the higher elevations southwest of Rochester did see a whitening of the ground. More lake snow showers will be likely tonight with a small accumulation possible by morning. Then an area of two low pressure systems will move into the northeast and bring us another opportunity for a more widespread snowfall later Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
Comments / 0