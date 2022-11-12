ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Nikita Kozyrev And Argjend Imeri Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week

BUFFALO, NY – Nikita Kozyrev (Tallinn, Estonia/Springfield Jr. Blues) from the men's hockey team and Argjend Imeri (Syracuse, NY/Nottingham) from the men's basketball team have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances this past weekend. Kozyrev, a junior business major, tallied three goals and an...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Hockey Falls to #13 Cortland

BUFFALO, NY – Fanny Aneborn scored a hat trick to lead the visitors Cortland to a 7-2 victory over the Buffalo State women's hockey team in NEWHL action on Saturday afternoon at the Ice Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Cortland – 7, Buffalo State – 2 LOCATION:...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Football Finishes Season with Loss to St. Lawrence

CANTON, NY – The Buffalo State football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a 31-7 loss to St. Lawrence in Liberty League action on Saturday afternoon. RECORDS: St. Lawrence (4-6, 2-4 Liberty League), Buffalo State (0-10, 0-6 Liberty League) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Darren Thompson (Buffalo, NY/St....
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Hockey Visits #2 Hobart For Non-Conference Matchup

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team will look to continue their strong start as they travel to Geneva tonight as they are set to take on #2 Hobart Statesmen. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. You can follow the action with STATS or VIDEO. Breaking...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Basketball Falls 64-51 To Alfred

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball team fell 64-51 against the Alfred University Saxons this afternoon at the Sports Arena. Tashawni Cornfield (Gowanda, NY/Putham) netted 21 points to lead the Bengal offense, to go along with a team-best nine rebounds and four steals. Brianna Smith (Oakfield, NY/Oakfield)...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Basketball Falls Short Against Wittenberg

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH – The Buffalo State men's basketball team fell short this afternoon as they fell 75-68 against Wittenberg University to close out the John Carroll Tournament at the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center. FINAL SCORE: Wittenberg – 75, Buffalo State – 68 LOCATION: Tony DeCarlo Varsity...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Basketball Drops Season Opener With Ohio Wesleyan

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH – The Buffalo State men's basketball team opened their season with day one of the John Carroll Tournament as they fell 79-63 against Ohio Wesleyan. The team will wrap-up their tournament stay tomorrow afternoon. FINAL SCORE: Ohio Wesleyan – 79, Buffalo State – 63.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women’s Basketball Ready for Home Opener against Alfred

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo State women's basketball team hits the court for its home opener today against the Saxons of Alfred University. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Sports Arena. The Bengals are coming off a season-opening loss to St. John Fisher on Tuesday night, falling 80-49. The Saxons defeated Morrisville State in overtime on Tuesday to secure a win in their first game of the season, 91-84. Follow along with VIDEO or LIVE STATS.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Haverling girls soccer advances to state finals

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams are headed to the state finals for the first time in program history. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) The Haverling girls soccer team defeated Section III champ Westhill 1-0 in the Class B state semifinals in Cortland on Saturday. Lydia Dickson scored the lone goal of the game for the […]
BATH, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo

Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship.  Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who has really ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Winter Will Stay in Western New York This Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lake effect precipitation was off and on most of the day for Western New York. In the immediate Rochester area, it was a combination of rain and wet snow showers with no real accumulation. However, the higher elevations southwest of Rochester did see a whitening of the ground. More lake snow showers will be likely tonight with a small accumulation possible by morning. Then an area of two low pressure systems will move into the northeast and bring us another opportunity for a more widespread snowfall later Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY

