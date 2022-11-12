Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Huskies’ basketball tame Bearcats 77-67
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech bounced back with a 77-67 win over McKendree University Sunday afternoon, supported by freshman Dan Gherezgher, who scored 27 points in the GLVC/GLIAC Crossover Tournament game at SDC Gymnasium. Gherezgher shot 9-for-12 from the floor and made all six free throw attempts to lead the Huskies to a 1-1 non-conference record.
WLUC
Bjorklund Powers NMU to Century Mark in Season-Opening Victory
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team started the season clicking on the offensive end, reaching the century mark in the opener behind 38 points from senior guard Max Bjorklund in a 100-93 win over McKendree on Saturday. After a first half that saw NMU ahead 54-44 and 24 points from Bjorklund, the Bearcats hung tight, closing the game to as little as two points in the second half. The Wildcats stood their ground, hitting free throws and halting runs with drives to the basket late for the 100-93 win. The 38 points from Max Bjorklund is the second-best mark in his career, as he continues right where he left off to end last season. He also paced the ‘Cats with seven rebounds in the contest.
WLUC
Flyers sneak past Huskie men’s basketball 71-67
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Michigan Tech men’s basketball fell 71-67 to Lewis University Saturday afternoon in the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament at SDC Gymnasium. The Flyers vaulted to a 30-16 first-half lead and held off the Huskies late to win the first game of the regular season for both teams.
WLUC
Thousand gets her first win as NMU Women’s Basketball Coach
LIBERTY, Mo. (WLUC) - In the first game under new head coach Casey Thousand, the NMU women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in the 2022-23 season opener, picking up a 77-59 win over Lewis at William Jewell. Sophomore guard Mackenzie Holzwart posted a career-best 21 points, Kayla Tierney added 17 points on 5-6 shooting from 3-point territory, and Makaylee Kuhn and Ana Rhude had double-doubles for an all-around effort from the ‘Cats. Head coach Casey Thousand picked up her first win guiding the ‘Cats in her first attempt.
WLUC
Huskies football ends season with 35-30 loss to Cardinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Derrick Hinton Jr. caught 13 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown to help Saginaw Valley State over Michigan Tech 35-30 Saturday afternoon at Randall Wickes Memorial Stadium. The Huskies finished fifth in the GLIAC Standings with a 2-4 record, 4-7 overall. The Cardinals closed the fall 3-3, 8-3 overall.
WLUC
NMU Football Wins Big in Season Finale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team finished off the regular season with a 33-11 win over the Lake Erie College Storm. The Wildcats finished the season with a record of 4-7 (1-5 GLIAC). The three and out by the Storm, and they punted it away. Faced...
WLUC
Alluma Yoga hosts veteran-lead class in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A veteran instructed a yoga class in Marquette Friday. Micaiah Roydes is a retired Marine veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and now a yoga instructor. He started yoga after his time in the service, saying it helped him manage his inures and post-traumatic stress. He continued his yoga journey until he became an instructor at Alluma Yoga.
WLUC
Superiorland Ski Club holds annual ski swap
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -Every year Superiorland Ski Club holds a ski swap as a fundraiser. On Saturday, Superiorland hosted the swap in the Marquette Township Hall. People brought used skiing equipment to be sold again to new owners. Superiorland Ski Club President, Jeni Kilpela, says the swap is not...
WLUC
Superiorland Ski Club to host ski swap Saturday
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superiorland Ski Club is getting ready to host its annual ski swap Saturday in Marquette Township. The ski swap is a chance for skiers to sell old equipment and clothing while picking out new gear for winter sports. Members of the ski club say...
WLUC
‘It’s fantastic’: Brits and Brews event held at Marquette brewery
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People gathered at Ore Dock Brewing Company and listened to classic rock music while also raising money for local charities. Artists like Chris Valenti and The Knockabouts played mid-60s rock music on Saturday. Ore Dock Brewing Company also provided a specialty British ale for people to purchase at the event. The organizer of the event Dave Stensaas said it is exciting to see all the hard planning come together.
WLUC
Annual UPAWS holiday store opens in Marquette mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) opened its annual holiday store on Friday in the Westwood Mall. From t-shirts to pet-safe candles, the UPAWS store has a little bit of everything. All merchandise is purchased from local small businesses to give back to the community.
WLUC
Marquette restaurant holds 3rd annual Giving Tree program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the season for giving and Jeffrey’s Restaurant is making sure no one goes without this Christmas. The restaurant is doing its third annual giving tree program. The program connects people willing to donate with people in need to make sure every child gets...
WLUC
Community says goodbye to Alger County 4H leaders
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County community members met at a Munising coffee shop Sunday to show their gratitude to two 4H leaders who are moving. Rob and Liz Wiener have been instrumental in the Alger County 4H club for the past six years. The couple is moving to Rockford, Illinois to pursue a new career opportunity.
WLUC
Gwinn VFW holds Veterans Day Open House
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was Veterans Day. To celebrate, the Gwinn VFW held an open house for veterans and the public. There was food, karaoke, drinks and free can koozies for vets. The event was a chance for the public to meet veterans and show their appreciation for their...
WLUC
Marquette History Center holds 22nd annual Holiday Art Sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette history center held its 22nd annual Holiday Art Sale on Saturday. The sale features local artists and helps fund the Marquette History Center. Marquette History Center Executive Director, Chris Osier, says the holiday sale is a great way to support Marquette’s art and culture.
WLUC
Bonifas Arts Center’s longest-running art show to open next Thursday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Arts Center is getting ready for its longest-running art show called Northern Exposure. “It’s a great homecoming. It’s one of my favorite shows. I’ve been in it before I worked here and now it’s just fun to be able to curate it,” said Kate Oman, the gallery director for the Bonifas Arts Center.
WLUC
New private practice counseling office opens in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Ishpeming has a new private counseling practice, and its now open to take adult patients. Paul Olson, LMSW, CAADC has opened his practice in the Gossard Building in downtown Ishpeming. He has been a licensed master’s level social worker for over 14 years and is now providing services for adults (21 years old and older) with mild to moderate mental health or substance abuse disorders.
WLUC
Marquette theater group brings community together for murder mystery event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company held a murder mystery event Sunday evening. The interactive dinner was themed around the musicals “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show”. The appetizers and desserts provided gave attendees an immersive experience while they attempted to uncover the murderer.
WLUC
Ladies Christmas shopping party to benefit Cancer Care of Marquette Co.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lynn Bartanen, a member of Ladies of Christ the King, and Sandy Tarvainen, patient care coordinator for Cancer Care of Marquette County, explained the Ladies’ Christmas shopping party has been an ongoing event for over 10 years. On Friday, November 18, Christ the King Lutheran...
WLUC
Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Smarty’s Saloon is holding its third annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The event will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 am until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The dinner is free and open to the public....
Comments / 0