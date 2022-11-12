Read full article on original website
Related
waldronnews.com
Kinslow to serve another term; South Sebastian election results
Election Day ended in South Sebastian County with the re-election of incumbent Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow (pictured) for another term. Kinslow has 76.11 percent, 2,214 votes, against his challenger John Bailey who had 23.89 percent, 695 votes. Incumbent Sharla Derry was unopposed and will serve another term at Greenwood City...
5newsonline.com
One of the youngest members of the Arkansas House will represent south Fort Smith
Zack Gramlich is the District 50 State Representative-elect. At 29, he'll be one of the youngest to serve. Daren visited with Zack about his goals.
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in Conoco robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a Conoco gas station in Little Rock on Nov.1. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Dallas Heiman, of Paris, Arkansas and he is currently being held at the Logan...
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Teenager wanted by police for homicide that took place last month turns himself in
Arkansas – A shooting incident that took place at 607 School Street in Hot Springs early last month was fatal for one person, while two others were injured. Since then, the Hot Springs Police Department has been looking for a teenager who was named the main suspect in the incident.
talkbusiness.net
Pie, other key events helped create the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education
The answer to a question in 2013 over bourbon pecan pie at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith helped plant an idea. It would be one of five parts of what Kyle Parker calls a “wonderful, perfect storm” that created the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). Parker,...
Hot Springs School District considering year-round school calendar
Parents and officials with the Hot Springs School District held a discussion exploring the idea of operating under a year-round school calendar.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
hotsprings.org
The OAK room & bar | Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout - FeastMode! Hot Springs
We're visiting Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort to see what's cooking in the newly opened OAK room & bar!. Oaklawn has unveiled a variety of new features and attractions to their resort and the OAK room & bar is the latest installment, offering upscale dining in an elegant atmosphere. In this episode of Feast Mode, Chef Aaron Lyons shows us how he prepares the popular Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout.
Have you seen this missing teen?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
Who Has The Best Cakes In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Bakeries are the foundation that make life fun to enjoy, and nothing is better than a fresh baked cake. Whether you enjoy chocolate cake, white chocolate or German chocolate, there are so many cake choices available. Then you have the individual bakers who create their own special styles of cake that take the flavor to a whole new level.
Father’s body found near Stilwell after 6-year-old drowns Friday
STILWELL, Okla. — UPDATE (11/7/22 1:40 P.M.) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of 43-year-old Tylen Turman was found around 9:45 a.m. about 11 miles northwest of where he was lost in floodwaters on Friday. ---------- Fire Chief Terry Smith with the Highway 100 West Volunteer...
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights
One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
