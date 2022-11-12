ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, AR

Kinslow to serve another term; South Sebastian election results

Election Day ended in South Sebastian County with the re-election of incumbent Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow (pictured) for another term. Kinslow has 76.11 percent, 2,214 votes, against his challenger John Bailey who had 23.89 percent, 695 votes. Incumbent Sharla Derry was unopposed and will serve another term at Greenwood City...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR
Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
VAN BUREN, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
The OAK room & bar | Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout - FeastMode! Hot Springs

We're visiting Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort to see what's cooking in the newly opened OAK room & bar!. Oaklawn has unveiled a variety of new features and attractions to their resort and the OAK room & bar is the latest installment, offering upscale dining in an elegant atmosphere. In this episode of Feast Mode, Chef Aaron Lyons shows us how he prepares the popular Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Have you seen this missing teen?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Who Has The Best Cakes In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Bakeries are the foundation that make life fun to enjoy, and nothing is better than a fresh baked cake. Whether you enjoy chocolate cake, white chocolate or German chocolate, there are so many cake choices available. Then you have the individual bakers who create their own special styles of cake that take the flavor to a whole new level.
FORT SMITH, AR
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing

LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights

One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

