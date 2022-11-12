ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia

6abc Action News
 3 days ago
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia.

Kymirah Brown said her dog, aXurii, is having eye issues ever since a group of young people threw bleach at her while she was out for a stroll last weekend with her baby.

"I can't even take my dog for a walk, like, safely," she said.

Brown says a group of boys and girls then grabbed her wallet and AirPods.

Police believe the five suspects are around 10 to 13 years old.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. last Saturday at the corner of Cheltenham and Torresdale avenues in the city's Wissinoming section.

"Y'all should just turn yourself in because it's not right," said Brown.

While her dog is recovering, she has a message for those responsible.

"You guys are really young, I'm only 20, but you guys didn't even look 16. So y'all should really do some changing with your lives. I forgive y'all, so even if y'all came to me, I wouldn't be mad at y'all. Y'all should get some help and fix y'all behavioral issues before they get worse," said Brown.

Brown and her daughter weren't injured, but she's worried about her dog. She says aXurii hasn't eaten all day.

"It's just really, really hard like not knowing - knowing that she's in pain and suffering," said Brown. "She was my daughter before my actual daughter, like she was there during my pregnancy."

Brown said she didn't have any cash in her wallet, but her peace of mind has been stolen from her.

Police say they are looking for the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Joey D
4d ago

When they catch these so called children they should prosecute them and there parents to the fullest extent of the Law if they are old enough to do this despicable Crime then they are OLD ENOUGH TO DO THE TIME IN A CAGE thats where these ANIMALS BELONG

3d ago

I pray the dog recovers from this and I hope the kids who did this - are brought to justice if they are old enough to run the streets with out parents then their old enough to pay the punishment period !!!!!

Margaret Sigler
4d ago

awwww I pray the dog gets better these children are going wild and Parents that dont take the time to get there children straight! But the streets will teach them a lesson! They will get in more Trouble its coming back to them ! trust God These children will see what problems they will fsve when someone comes after them and do harm to them . Then The Parents are crying about there child was a good angel didnt harm anyone yeah right Karma is coming towards these Parents and there child .

