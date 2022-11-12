A winter storm is following on the heels of the recent cold snap that has ended the growing season for the remainder of the year. Low pressure will organize in the southern Plains and sweep into the D.C. area just in time for the Tuesday evening commute. The recent cold blast will hang on as the system arrives, leading to a mix of rain, snow and sleet along the Mason-Dixon Line and in the Blue Ridge. The remainder of the area will see cold rain the entire time.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO