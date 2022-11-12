ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC police investigating Northeast stabbing homicide

D.C. police are investigating the stabbing homicide of a Northeast man Friday. Just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, D.C. police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of Riggs Road in Northeast, according to a press release. There, officers say they found 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer suffering from...
Season’s first flakes expected in DC’s western suburbs

A winter storm is following on the heels of the recent cold snap that has ended the growing season for the remainder of the year. Low pressure will organize in the southern Plains and sweep into the D.C. area just in time for the Tuesday evening commute. The recent cold blast will hang on as the system arrives, leading to a mix of rain, snow and sleet along the Mason-Dixon Line and in the Blue Ridge. The remainder of the area will see cold rain the entire time.
Oduro leads George Mason against American after 20-point showing

American Eagles (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the American Eagles after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in George Mason’s 83-69 win over the Longwood Lancers. George Mason went 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots averaged...
