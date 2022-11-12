Read full article on original website
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown accomplish feat no other teammates have done this season
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as one of the best duos in the NBA and last season the pair led the Boston Celtics to their first finals appearance since 2010. This season, they’ve managed to do something that no other pair of teammates has been able to do. According to the Twitter page StatMuse, Tatum and Brown are the first set of teammates this season to have both scored at least 300 total points.
Embiid's 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz
Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
NBC Sports
Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
Citrus County Chronicle
Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid's back and pounded the big man's chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center's career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter — all while each bucket etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bergeron helps Bruins beat Canucks for 11th win in last 12
BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins won their fourth straight, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. Brad Marchand got his fifth goal in just eight games this season, Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha also scored and Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining as Boston won for the 11th time in its last 12 and improved to 14-2-0 on the season.
3 players Golden State Warriors should include in a trade for Anthony Davis
Both the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a terrible shape right now. The Lakers were
Citrus County Chronicle
Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks
BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
Citrus County Chronicle
Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving's return from suspension is still unknown, with Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying Sunday he had no update on the guard. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs, and the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was the sixth he missed.
Citrus County Chronicle
James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103
On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Denver Nuggets will take on the Chicago Bulls as the two squads meet in a Sunday evening showdown at the United Center. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Nuggets-Bulls prediction and pick. The Nuggets fell 131-112 to the Boston Celtics on Friday night....
NBC Sports
Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win
A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
France 24
Tatum out-duels Jokic in Celtics win, Spurs topple Bucks
Boston's star duo paced a ruthlessly efficient Celtics offense that ended Denver's four-game winning streak, while elsewhere the San Antonio Spurs snapped a five-game skid with a 111-93 victory over the league-leading but injury-depleted Milwaukee Bucks. In Boston, Brown knocked down the first 10 shots he took, adding eight rebounds...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night. Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto's Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made...
