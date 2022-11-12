ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Anderson Independent-Mail

Vote for the Week 12 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week

You can send submissions for athlete of the week, statistics, story ideas and results to 864Huddle@gannett.com. The stats provided below are based on submissions from coaches and statisticians to jdmiller@gannett.com and 864Huddle. It's time to vote for the Week 12 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week following the second round of the state playoffs. Vote...
ANDERSON, SC
NOLA.com

If it wasn't clear before the Saints loss to Pittsburgh, it should be now: They're not good

PITTSBURGH — Two bad teams engaged in an ugly game of football in the Steel City. That means it’s officially fair to call the New Orleans Saints a bad team now after a dispiriting 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Plenty have been pounding that drum for a while, but there were reasonable arguments to counter with; about injuries, about certain things regressing to the mean, about a first-year coach figuring things out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Rebels fend off FAU, move to 2-0 with 80-67 win

Ole Miss used multiple runs in the first half to create multiple double digit leads, before cold late in the second half allowing FAU to get back into the game. When it was all said and done, the Rebels did what they had to do to hold off FAU and win by a final of 80-67 on Friday.
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

Haas, Pinckney lead Southern Miss past Vanderbilt 60-48

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Felipe Haas scored 14 points, Deandre Pinckney had a double-double, and Southern Mississippi defeated Vanderbilt 60-48 on Friday night. A jumper from Denijay Harris put the Golden Eagles up 48-41 with 8:20 remaining and Southern Miss (2-0) went on to win despite making only two field goals the rest of the game.
NASHVILLE, TN

