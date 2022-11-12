PITTSBURGH — Two bad teams engaged in an ugly game of football in the Steel City. That means it’s officially fair to call the New Orleans Saints a bad team now after a dispiriting 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Plenty have been pounding that drum for a while, but there were reasonable arguments to counter with; about injuries, about certain things regressing to the mean, about a first-year coach figuring things out.

