Vote for the Week 12 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week
You can send submissions for athlete of the week, statistics, story ideas and results to 864Huddle@gannett.com. The stats provided below are based on submissions from coaches and statisticians to jdmiller@gannett.com and 864Huddle. It's time to vote for the Week 12 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week following the second round of the state playoffs. Vote...
If it wasn't clear before the Saints loss to Pittsburgh, it should be now: They're not good
PITTSBURGH — Two bad teams engaged in an ugly game of football in the Steel City. That means it’s officially fair to call the New Orleans Saints a bad team now after a dispiriting 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Plenty have been pounding that drum for a while, but there were reasonable arguments to counter with; about injuries, about certain things regressing to the mean, about a first-year coach figuring things out.
Saints' Michael Thomas backs Bills' handling of Josh Allen's injury. 'That's how you do it.'
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas chimed in on the Buffalo Bills' decision to bring back quarterback Josh Allen for Sunday's game against the Vikings after he injured his right elbow in a game a week ago. Thomas shared a tweet from Bleacher Report that quoted ESPN's Adam Schefter,...
Five first-year Saints coaches who were in same position as Dennis Allen. What happened?
Dennis Allen has company. The New Orleans Saints are 3-6 in Allen's first year at the helm, but five other first-year coaches for the Saints also couldn't manage more than three wins in their first nine games. And all of them received at least a second season. That’s the good...
Deshaun Watson cleared to practice with Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension.
LSU Goes Over 100 Points in Third-Straight Game, Defeats WCU 107-34
The Angel Reese takeover continues, leading the Lady Tigers to another 70+ point victory.
Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total
The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Commanders are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Commanders are -135 on the moneyline in the game. The Texans are +115. The over/under for the game is set at...
Rebels fend off FAU, move to 2-0 with 80-67 win
Ole Miss used multiple runs in the first half to create multiple double digit leads, before cold late in the second half allowing FAU to get back into the game. When it was all said and done, the Rebels did what they had to do to hold off FAU and win by a final of 80-67 on Friday.
Haas, Pinckney lead Southern Miss past Vanderbilt 60-48
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Felipe Haas scored 14 points, Deandre Pinckney had a double-double, and Southern Mississippi defeated Vanderbilt 60-48 on Friday night. A jumper from Denijay Harris put the Golden Eagles up 48-41 with 8:20 remaining and Southern Miss (2-0) went on to win despite making only two field goals the rest of the game.
