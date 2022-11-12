Read full article on original website
MaRvA's PeRsPeCtIvE
2d ago
I do feel like Kanye could use some mental help, but, that doesn't mean, there's no truth in "SOME" of the things he's saying. It's easy to call someone crazy, when you don't want the truth to be spoken or heard. That's my opinion and I don't care who disagrees.
Corr Ections
2d ago
People call him crazy.. But when Justin Bieber said him and Selena Gomez baby was sacrificed by the Hollywood elites nobody questioned his mental state. 🤔 And him and her both went off the rail mentally. Why are people doubting these accusations?
True Live
2d ago
I believe K and I want to know more of the truths.The DEMONS in the closet needs to come out in the DAYLIGHT AND be EXPOSED for those who DARE TO WORSHIP the DOLLAR BILL as their GOD and Savior.
