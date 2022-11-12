As Dave Chappelle returned to host Saturday Night Live on Saturday, November 12, the comedian offered pointed advice to Kanye West. “Before I start tonight, I wanted to read a brief statement that I prepared: ‘I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community.’ And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time,’” Chappelle, 49, began his 15-minute SNL monologue. “I got to tell you guys, I’ve been doing this 35 years and early in my career, I learned there are two words in [the] English language words you should never say together in sequence. And those words are ‘The’ and ‘Jews.’ Never heard someone do good after they say that.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO