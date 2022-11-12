Read full article on original website
BET
Anita Baker Announces First National Tour In 28 Years
Anita Baker is announcing a U.S. arena tour for 2023. According to a press release, the legendary singer/songwriter will perform her classic hits for fans for the first time since winning back the rights to her masters – with the help of Chance the Rapper. “Looking forward to some...
John Kadlecik’s Long, Strange Journey From Grateful Dead Fan to Bandmate of Bob Weir and Phil Lesh
Rolling Stone‘s interview series King for a Day features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and singers who had the difficult job of fronting major rock bands after the departure of an iconic vocalist. Some of them stayed in their bands for years, while others lasted just a few months. In the end, however, they all found out that replacement singers can themselves be replaced. This edition features former Furthur singer John Kadlecik. In the years following Jerry Garcia’s death, the surviving members of the Grateful Dead have worked with many incredible musicians who attempted to fill the enormous gap...
Gulf Coast Records’ Blues Music Award-Winners Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia Bond as Blood Brothers on New CD Coming Early 2023
Gulf Coast Records announces a first quarter, 2023, release for one of the most-anticipated albums of the New Year, with the upcoming Blood Brothers disc featuring multi-Blues Music Award-winners Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia. The duo recently concluded a highly-successful string of “Blood Brothers” shows in the spring/summer, with new tour dates to be announced shortly.
