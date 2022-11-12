ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Mountaineers

Dusty Dvoracek joins Dean Blevins and John Holcomb to breakdown the Sooners loss to West Virginia on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference

The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Bishop McGuinness Dominates El Reno, 46-24

It was all Irish in the first round of the state tournament on Friday night. Bishop McGuinness took down El Reno 46-24 on a snow field. The Irish move on to the second round. For El Reno, their season comes to an end.
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

Live Blog: Winter weather with rain, snow mix nearing OKC metro

Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Carl Albert Too Much For MacArthur, 45-7

The Carl Albert Titans were too much for MacArthur on Friday night. The snowy field was no problem for the Titan offense as they beat MacArthur 45-7. Carl Albert moves on to the second round of the state tournament. MacArthur's season comes to an end.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Fans Not Happy With Brent Venables After Another Loss

Brent Venables' first season with the Oklahoma Sooners is not going as well as originally hoped. The former Clemson defensive coordinator has his new team off to a 5-5 start — notching yet another loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers earlier this afternoon. Venables and the Sooners dropped their...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Saturday Evening, Sunday Morning Newscasts To Be Statewide

Oklahoma's Own News 9 is moving downtown, and we're excited!. Our final broadcast at the studios on Kelley Avenue in northeast Oklahoma City will be Saturday morning. So that we can prepare for our first broadcast Sunday night from 100 W. Main in downtown Oklahoma City, our Saturday night and Sunday morning broadcasts will be done statewide from our Tulsa station, News On 6.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Cowgirl Offense Impresses Once Again In Friday Night Victory

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team rode another impressive offensive performance to victory on Friday, rolling to an 89-51 win over Northwestern State in front of 1,657 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls (2-0) narrowly missed becoming the first team in program history to log consecutive 90-point outings to start a...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Free Course At Spencer Film Studio Preparing Oklahomans For Industry

As the film industry continues to grow in Oklahoma, local studios are helping give residents in the area the tools to succeed in the film industry. This weekend low-income residents got the chance to attend a free four-day course at Green Pastures Studio giving them the basic understanding of a production assistant position.
SPENCER, OK
News On 6

Devon Ice Rink Opening Wednesday In Downtown Oklahoma City

The Devon Ice Rink will open this Wednesday after the original opening date was pushed back due to the weather. Admission is $14 per person, skate rental included, and $9 per person if they bring their own skates. There are military discounts and group rates available. For more information and...
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

