Midwest City, OK

News On 6

Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Mountaineers

Dusty Dvoracek joins Dean Blevins and John Holcomb to breakdown the Sooners loss to West Virginia on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference

The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Bishop McGuinness Dominates El Reno, 46-24

It was all Irish in the first round of the state tournament on Friday night. Bishop McGuinness took down El Reno 46-24 on a snow field. The Irish move on to the second round. For El Reno, their season comes to an end.
EL RENO, OK
News On 6

Cowgirl Offense Impresses Once Again In Friday Night Victory

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team rode another impressive offensive performance to victory on Friday, rolling to an 89-51 win over Northwestern State in front of 1,657 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls (2-0) narrowly missed becoming the first team in program history to log consecutive 90-point outings to start a...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Sooners, Williams Tame Mustangs On Field Trip Day

The Oklahoma women's basketball remained perfect on the season Friday by knocking off SMU 97-74 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. On the program's annual Junior Field Trip Day, where over 5,000 kids filled the arena, Madi Williams took over the game by scoring a game-high 25 points paired with five rebounds and four assists to power No. 15 Oklahoma (2-0) in the 23-point rout. The Sooners shot 61% (14-of-23) from behind the arc, marking the first time an OU team has shot over 60% from deep with over 20 attempts since Nov. 29, 2012, vs. Northwestern State.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Oklahoma Fans Not Happy With Brent Venables After Another Loss

Brent Venables' first season with the Oklahoma Sooners is not going as well as originally hoped. The former Clemson defensive coordinator has his new team off to a 5-5 start — notching yet another loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers earlier this afternoon. Venables and the Sooners dropped their...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Set Program Record Attendance in Loss to No. 1 Texas

NORMAN – In front of a program record crowd of 3,702 fans, the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, falling in three sets (3-0), 25-14, 25-19, 25-10, on Saturday evening inside McCasland Field House. "First, we have to thank the crowd for helping us break an...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Live Blog: Winter weather with rain, snow mix nearing OKC metro

Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE

