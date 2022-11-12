The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) will host the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on FS1. JT Daniels and the WVU offense will bounce back but it won't be enough to overcome the defensive issues that don't seem fixable at this point in the season. That said, the Mountaineers will be competitive from start to finish. They've played much better at home this season and I don't see that changing despite the recent slide.

