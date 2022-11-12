Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Loss to West Virginia
The Sooners continued to make untimely mistakes on Saturday in a gut-punch loss to West Virginia in Morgantown.
West Virginia, Kansas State Kickoff and TV Released
Early Sunday Morning the Big 12 released the schedule for the upcoming conference matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) at 2:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+. West Virginia is coming off a 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners while Kansas...
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables West Virginia Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 23-20 loss to West Virginia.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) will host the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on FS1. JT Daniels and the WVU offense will bounce back but it won't be enough to overcome the defensive issues that don't seem fixable at this point in the season. That said, the Mountaineers will be competitive from start to finish. They've played much better at home this season and I don't see that changing despite the recent slide.
FREE: Visitor reaction to WVU's win over Oklahoma
Cameron Lindsey, 2024 LB, Aliquippa (PA) - That was nice! I had a good time being there with all that nasty weather. [The game] was slow at first, but the points started coming fast. Joshua Clarke, 2024 ATH, Alexandria (VA) Flint Hill School - Game atmosphere was awesome. Great win....
Mountaineers Take Down Oklahoma
Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) finally beat the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 2-5) 23-20 Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma took its opening drive down to the WVU 38-yard line picking up yards in chunks before the Mountaineer defense bowed up a force a 54-yard field goal attempt that came up well short.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's final Big 12 game of the season against West Virginia have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 11 a.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game will air on ESPN2.
Harold Perkins Takes Home SEC Defensive Player of the Week Again
Perkins continues reeling in more awards, honored as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week yet again.
Oklahoma-West Virginia GameDay: X-Factor
Bowl desperation ... Third-and-long ... Motivation ... Turnover battle
Blake Corum Is Elite And So Is Michigan's Defense
Michigan hosted Nebraska over the weekend and once again, dominated its opponent. After pitching another shutout in the second half, Michigan moved to 10-0 by beating the Huskers 34-3. Here are the things worth looking at when dissecting the game snap by snap. PFF Top Performers (15 Snap Minimum) Offense.
Oklahoma-West Virginia Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog
John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' game at West Virginia.
Individual + Team Stats From West Virginia's Win Over Oklahoma
INDIVIDUAL STATS OKLAHOMA - OFFENSE. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
In a Driving Rain, West Virginia Washes Out Oklahoma
The Sooners fell to 5-5 on the season with an ugly performance in ugly conditions in Morgantown.
How Oklahoma's Offense Succumbed to the Dreadful Conditions in Morgantown
The West Virginia rain flooded Oklahoma's hopes of becoming bowl eligible as OU lost 23-20 to the Mountaineers on Saturday.
