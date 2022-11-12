ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia, Kansas State Kickoff and TV Released

Early Sunday Morning the Big 12 released the schedule for the upcoming conference matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) at 2:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+. West Virginia is coming off a 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners while Kansas...
MANHATTAN, KS
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) will host the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on FS1. JT Daniels and the WVU offense will bounce back but it won't be enough to overcome the defensive issues that don't seem fixable at this point in the season. That said, the Mountaineers will be competitive from start to finish. They've played much better at home this season and I don't see that changing despite the recent slide.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

FREE: Visitor reaction to WVU's win over Oklahoma

Cameron Lindsey, 2024 LB, Aliquippa (PA) - That was nice! I had a good time being there with all that nasty weather. [The game] was slow at first, but the points started coming fast. Joshua Clarke, 2024 ATH, Alexandria (VA) Flint Hill School - Game atmosphere was awesome. Great win....
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Take Down Oklahoma

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) finally beat the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 2-5) 23-20 Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma took its opening drive down to the WVU 38-yard line picking up yards in chunks before the Mountaineer defense bowed up a force a 54-yard field goal attempt that came up well short.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WolverineDigest

Blake Corum Is Elite And So Is Michigan's Defense

Michigan hosted Nebraska over the weekend and once again, dominated its opponent. After pitching another shutout in the second half, Michigan moved to 10-0 by beating the Huskers 34-3. Here are the things worth looking at when dissecting the game snap by snap. PFF Top Performers (15 Snap Minimum) Offense.
ANN ARBOR, MI

